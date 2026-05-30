WWE SmackDown: La Strada Verso il Clash in Italia

Comrades, your Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, where Cody addresses Gunther, Jade warns Rhea, and Axiom returns to Spain. Viva la revolución!

Comrades, your Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, where Cody addresses Gunther, Jade warns Rhea, and Axiom returns to Spain. Viva la revolución! Comrades, WWE SmackDown in Italy erupts as Cody Rhodes answers Gunther before their Clash in Italy title war.

Jade Cargill sends Rhea Ripley a final warning on WWE SmackDown, with the women’s title and glory for the people at stake. Axiom battles The Miz on WWE SmackDown in Spain, as Danhausen’s curse and socialist destiny stalk the A-Lister. Carmelo Hayes seeks revenge on Ricky Saints on WWE SmackDown, while your Presidente denounces capitalist treachery. Greetings, comrades!

It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from the gilded observation deck of my newly constructed floating palace just off the coast of the Mediterranean, where my loyal capybara Esteban is currently sipping a glass of vintage Barolo and demanding I turn the television to USA Network. Why, you ask? Because tonight isreaching its boiling point!

Allow your Presidente to break it all down for you with the grace of a man who has survived seventeen CIA assassination attempts this month alone. Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther on WWE SmackDown, tonight at 8e/7c on USA.

Cody Rhodes will address Gunther's attack last week on SmackDown, as The American Nightmare prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against The Ring General in a highly-anticipated showdown at WWE Clash in Italy this Sunday.invited me to his dacha for a weekend of cross-country skiing and light election fraud. Halfway through breakfast, an Austrian gentleman who looked suspiciously like Gunther burst through the window and chopped Lukashenko square in the chest!

It turned out to be a CIA operative in disguise, but I must say, the chop was magnificent. Cody had better prepare himself onJade Cargill's Final Message to Rhea RipleyAfter pinning Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jade Cargill has a final message for The Eradicator just two days before they collide for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE Clash in Italy! , comrades, and now The Storm comes to deliver a final warning!

This is much like the final warning I delivered to my Minister of Agriculture before having him exiled to a remote llama farm in the Andes. You see, when you pin your opponent — be it in the wrestling ring or in a Politburo meeting — you must follow it up with psychological warfare. Jade understands this. Rhea should consult the writings of Sun Tzu, or perhaps just my own memoirs, which are available wherever fine propaganda is sold.

Axiom is set to go one-on-one with The Miz after The A-Lister and Kit Wilson got into a backstage altercation with Fraxiom last week on SmackDown.wrestling in his home country of Spain! This warms my socialist heart, comrades. There is nothing more beautiful than a luchador returning to his homeland to defeat a capitalist A-Lister. — at my volcano lair after he refused to greenlight my screenplay about a heroic dictator who befriends a capybara.

The curse ofis real, comrades! I myself was cursed by Danhausen at a backstage meet-and-greet, and three days later the CIA accidentally parachuted into the wrong country. Coincidence? I think not.

WatchAfter Ricky Saints cost Carmelo Hayes his match against United States Champion Trick Williams last week, the two Superstars will once again go one-on-one, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

's ghost, who keeps appearing at my poker nights and accusing me of cheating. Carmelo wants revenge after Saints cost him his shot atand the United States Championship — a championship which, I should note, I have personally lobbied to have renamed the"Championship of the People.

" My letters to Triple H, that capitalist pig, have gone unanswered. Tonight onat 8 ET/7 CT on USA!

I shall be watching from my 200-inch curved television, suspended in a hammock made of confiscated bourgeoisie neckties, while Esteban fans me with a palm frond and a string quartet of political prisoners plays the theme fromAs a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy.

Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!

Comrades, your Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, where Cody addresses Gunther, Jade warns Rhea, and Axiom returns to Spain. Viva la revolución! Comrades, El Presidente reviews the three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision special from Philly, featuring MJF's throne, light tubes, and Death Riders intrigue! Comrades, El Presidente reviews WWE Raw's go-home show before Clash in Italy!

Tribal Combat is signed, Austin Theory swings chairs, and Rey Mysterio rises! Comrades, tonight's WWE Raw brings a Tribal Combat contract signing, Penta defending gold, Oba Femi responding to Brock Lesnar, and Judgment Day mayhem! Comrades! Your El Presidente reviews WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where champions retained, Jade pinned Rhea, and Logan Paul cheated like a true capitalist!

Comrades! El Presidente previews AEW Double or Nothing, where MJF's hair, Darby's title, and a 14-man Stadium Stampede await in glorious wrestling chaos! Showrunner Tom King offered an update on how things are going with the series adaptation of his and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle. Comrades, your Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown, where Cody addresses Gunther, Jade warns Rhea, and Axiom returns to Spain.

Viva la revolución! FX Networks, Jim Mickle, and E.L. Katz are teaming for a series adaptation of Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips's That Texas Blood. Based on his social media rant, Donald Trump isn't too happy about the two legal hits his plans for the Kennedy Center took earlier today.

Earlier today, a federal judge's ruling gave the Trump Administration two weeks to remove Trump's name from the Kennedy Center building.





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