Get ready for an action-packed episode of WWE SmackDown, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther, Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan, and the King of the Ring semifinals. Cody Rhodes faces off against Gunther in a commercial-free Undisputed WWE Championship rematch, with Sami Zayn as the guest referee. Charlotte Flair takes on Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals, while Jey Uso battles Je'Von Evans in the King of the Ring semifinals.

Comrades, tonight's WWE SmackDown brings Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther in a title rematch, with Sami Zayn wielding referee power. Queen of the Ring semifinals erupt as Charlotte Flair battles Liv Morgan for the right to face IYO SKY next.

King of the Ring glory is seized on WWE SmackDown when Jey Uso fights Je'Von Evans for a shot at Oba Femi. Tag team gold and U.S. title dreams are redistributed as Priest and R-Truth defend, and Hayes meets Ricky Saints. Cody Rhodes is set to battle Gunther in a commercial-free Undisputed WWE Championship rematch.

The highly-decorated Gunther presents a massive challenge to The American Nightmare, and when given the opportunity to pick a special stipulation, The Ring General seemingly tipped the odds in his favor by naming Sami Zayn as the guest referee. Charlotte Flair is set to take on Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals.

The winner will clash with IYO SKY in the final at WWE Night of Champions for the crown and the opportunity to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam. Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans in King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals. The winner of the explosive showdown will take on Oba Femi in the final at WWE Night of Champions to earn the right to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes and Gunther's intense match will be more unpredictable than my weekly chess games with Fidel Castro. The brilliant tactical mind of The Ring General naming Zayn as referee is pure genius, comrades. But here is the thing - Sami claims to be the Last Good Guy, and if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that self-proclaimed good guys can be very unpredictable.

Will Zayn call it down the middle, or will his issues with Rhodes boil over? And without commercial breaks, there will be nowhere to hide! This match will be more intense than my weekly chess games with Fidel Castro. Charlotte Flair is set to take on Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals.

The winner will clash with IYO SKY in the final at WWE Night of Champions for the crown and the opportunity to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam. On Raw, Flair made Roxanne Perez tap out to the Figure-Eight Leglock, though The Queen injured her hand during the match.

As a result, she may not be 100 percent against the dangerous Morgan. Who will battle SKY in the Queen of the Ring Final? Find out Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA. The Queen going into battle with an injured hand is very concerning.

This reminds me of the time I had to arm-wrestle with a sprained wrist after he challenged my honor at a state dinner. I won, of course, but it was not easy! Morgan, as the Women's World Champion, is already at the top of her division, making her hungrier than Esteban when I forget to leave out his premium imported lettuce.

Will Flair's royal bloodline and legendary resilience overcome the injury, or will the scrappy Morgan prove that the proletariat can defeat the aristocracy? Either way, the winner faces IYO SKY in the final at WWE Night of Champions for the crown and the opportunity to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam. Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans in King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals.

The winner of the explosive showdown will take on Oba Femi in the final at WWE Night of Champions to earn the right to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam. Having recently refused to join The Vision, Evans is one of WWE's most dangerous high-flying Superstars, though he may not be 100 percent after suffering a massive mid-air Spear from Bron Breakker during his impromptu match against Austin Theory. Will the high-impact collision affect his psyche?

From the onset, Jey has been told by World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns that he needs to win this tournament on his own. However, his Fatal 4-Way Match victory in the first round occurred after Solo Sikoa interfered. An irate LA Knight voiced his outrage over the outcome and was taken out by Jacob Fatu. Will Jey earn the right to compete in the King of the Ring Final on his own? Or is Night of Champions about to get bouncy





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WWE Smackdown Cody Rhodes Gunther Charlotte Flair Liv Morgan King Of The Ring Queen Of The Ring Sami Zayn Jey Uso Je'von Evans Oba Femi IYO SKY

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