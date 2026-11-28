WWE taped a special Black Friday SmackDown in Wichita featuring tag title changes and team USA draMa ahead of Survivor Series WarGames in Houston.

SmackDown Taping and Broadcast Details

Cody Rhodes and Team USA Dynamics

WWE conducted the taping of its Black Friday edition of SmackDown on Monday night at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. This special episode aired on Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the USA Network. The broadcast serves as the final television program before the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Reside Event, which is scheduled for the following Saturday. The main card of the live event will grab location at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The PPV begins at 6 p.m. ET and is available to stream in the United States on ESPN for subscribers with the Unlimited plan.

A central narrative heading into this episode involved the roster composition of Squad USA for the upcoming traditional elimination match against Team Mexico. Team USA consists of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Je'Von Evans. The dynamic tension arises from Rhodes' decision to select Rollins as the final member of the squad, a relocate that initially frustrated Punk. Despite his earlier ire regarding the selection, Punk agreed to remain with the team. The conflict between Punk and Rollins is expected to be a focal point, as Rhodes must ensure their personal history does not jeopardize the team's chances against Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico.

Also read WWE SmackDown Preview (11/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Championship Changes and Main Event Results

The broadcast featured significant shifts in the championship landscape and high-stakes competition. Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley reclaimed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships by defeating the squad of Michin and B-Fab. This victory marked Bliss's sixth reign with the titles, tying the record previously held by Raquel Rodriguez. Michin is set to recieve another opportunity to challenge for the belts on Saturday, as she will be positioned on opposite sides of the Women's WarGames match alongside Bliss and Paxley. In the main event of the taped episode, WWE Champion Sami Zayn and Gunther secured a victory over the tag squad of Kevin Owens and Finn Balor. The match concluded with interference from Tiffany Stratton, and subsequent drama unfolded when Paige assisted Gunther after the bell.

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Additional Storylines and Survivor Series Preview

Further storylines included United States Champion Trick Williams being attacked by Damian Priest, adding to the ongoing tensions within the brand. Additionally, the character Danhausen hosted a segment themed around Friendsgiving, providing a lighter moment amidst the serious competitive atmosphere. the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames card features several marquee matchups. roman Reigns and The Bloodline are set to face The 946 in a WarGames match. Liv Morgan wIll defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. The event is also anticipated to feature appearances by The Rock and John Cena, drawing significant attention from fans worldwide.