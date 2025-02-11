WWE Shakeup: Could Newcomers and Returning Stars Be on the Horizon?

WWE is experiencing a period of transition following the departures of several prominent Superstars. The company has recently filed numerous trademarks, hinting at the possibility of new faces and returning performers joining the Raw and SmackDown rosters. Could NXT call-ups like Zoey Stark and Carmelo Hayes be making their main roster debuts? Are there whispers of Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs making a triumphant return to WWE?

While the recent wave of talent departures from WWE might signal a shift in the company's direction, it's unlikely to be a complete upheaval. The number of trademarks filed by WWE in recent days, coinciding with the number of released Superstars , suggests a possibility of new faces and returning performers joining the Raw and SmackDown rosters. Among the potential call-ups from NXT are some standout performers who have proven their mettle in the developmental brand.

Zoey Stark, fresh off her NXT Women's Championship reign, is a prime candidate for the main roster. Her in-ring skills and charisma make her a compelling addition to either Raw or SmackDown. Similarly, Carmelo Hayes, a former NXT Champion with an incredibly popular entrance song, possesses the presence and talent to make a significant impact. Other potential returns include the likes of Miro, who enjoyed a successful run as Rusev, and Powerhouse Hobbs, who has been rumored to be on WWE's radar for over a year. The possibility of these established wrestlers rejoining the WWE fold adds an intriguing layer to the evolving landscape of the company. Alongside these potential newcomers, WWE's existing roster boasts a wealth of talent, including the unique and captivating presence of Tiffany Stratton. Her recent return from injury and participation in a house show match suggest that WWE might have plans for her future within the company. The coming months promise exciting developments as WWE navigates this period of change and potentially introduces a new wave of talent to its main roster.





