WWE Says Goodbye to Peacock, Hello to ESPN for Premium Live Events

WWE is shaking up the world of professional wrestling as it announces a major shift in its programming distribution. Starting in September 2025, all WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) will move exclusively to ESPN's streaming platform, marking a historic change in the industry.

John Cena 's victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship was a highlight of the April 20, 2025 event in Las Vegas. However, the wrestling world is buzzing with news beyond the ring, as WWE 's Premium Live Events (PLEs) are set to leave Peacock and move exclusively to ESPN . Starting from September 20, 2025, the world's largest live streaming sports service will host WWE 's crown jewels. A new event, Wrestlepalooza , will mark this fresh chapter.

The first Wrestlepalooza is set to take place in Indianapolis on September 20th, marking a return to the city which hosted the record-breaking 2025 Royal Rumble. The departure of WWE PLEs from Peacock was the result of a negotiated agreement between WWE and Peacock, which was then presented to ESPN. Sources suggest that the splitting of two major PLEs - WrestleMania and SummerSlam - into two-night events would have fulfilled WWE's initial Peacock PLE obligation early on. While this marks the end of WWE PLEs on Peacock, the multi-year partnership will continue with the streaming platform showcasing four primetime WWE Saturday Night Main Events annually, two in 2025. Notably, one of these events will be John Cena's retirement match on December 13th, 2025. In addition, the WWE Network library will remain available on Peacock until the end of 2025, and NXT PLEs will stream on Peacock until March 2026. However, the fate of WWE's extensive archives beyond 2025 remains unclear.ESPN's entry into the world of WWE PLEs coincides with the launch of their revamped streaming app on August 21st, 2025, priced at $29.99 per month. This app promises access to all of ESPN's programming, including live feeds of its linear TV channels. Beginning October 2nd, subscribers can also opt to access live Fox streaming, where for $20 a month they can enjoy live feeds of its news, sports and broadcast channels. The 2025 WWE PLEs exclusive to ESPN include Crown Jewel on October 11th and Survivor Series on November 29th. Ticket sales and further details regarding Wrestlepalooza will be announced in the coming weeks





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WWE ESPN Peacock Premium Live Events Wrestlepalooza John Cena

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ESPN announces partnership with WWE that includes streaming WrestleManiaIn a deal announced Wednesday, ESPN becomes the U.S. domestic home for WWE Premium Live Events.

Read more »

ESPN inks five-year deal for WWE's live premium events including WrestleMania, Royal RumbleESPN is paying an average of $325 million per year for five years of WWE's premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

Read more »

WWE Partners with ESPN for Exclusive Streaming of Premium Live EventsWWE has struck a landmark deal with ESPN, making ESPN's new direct-to-consumer streaming service the exclusive home of WWE's Premium Live Events starting in 2026. This includes major events like WrestleMania.

Read more »

WWE's premium live events headed to ESPN's direct-to-consumer platformESPN secured WWE streaming rights starting in 2026, moving events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam to its new DTC platform after a deal with the NFL.

Read more »

Forget That Old Windows Laptop, The 2025 MacBook Air Is Selling for a Record Low Price on AmazonYou get all the perks of a premium laptop, but without the premium price tag.

Read more »

ESPN Adds WWE Events and More NFL Content, as Streaming Service Sets August 21 LaunchThe streaming service's main tier will cost $29.99 per month and debut in time for football season.

Read more »