WWE's Tiffany Stratton leaves little to the imagination as she mocks rival in first appearance since title win

Tiffany Stratton mocked Chelsea Green on 'Friday Night SmackDown' after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel for the title.

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FAA's ground stop may cause more than 60 hours of 'ripple effects,' pilot warnsStratton made her first appearance on"Friday Night SmackDown" since the title win over Green. She came to the ring wearing all black and stuck the proverbial knife into Green’s heart, mocking her relentlessly. Green demanded that Stratton give back the Crown Jewel ring she rightfully won when she defeated Liv Morgan for the Crown Jewel Championship.

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Stratton disagreed with Green that she stole her moment at the premium live event. Stratton said her moment at SummerSlam was stolen when Green won the women’s title at "I feel like you’ve gotten too comfortable thinking you’re in the same conversation as Tiffany Stratton," Stratton said.

"There’s Tiffany Stratton, there’s everybody else and then there’s Chelsea Green. I just corrected a mistake at Crown Jewel. So, you know what? You want this ring?

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This is the ring you want so badly? Here, take it.

"Green slapped Stratton across the face, sparking a melee. As Green thumped Stratton into the corner, she turned her back to pick up the ring. Stratton got back to her feet and nailed Green with a clothesline. Stratton picked the ring back up, put it on her finger and nailed Green in the head.

Stratton appeared to have won the battle, for now. Stratton is only 27 and is a two-time world champion – cashing in successfully twice to win the title.