WWE's New NXT Supergroup: A Retribution 2.0?

A mysterious NXT supergroup debuts, drawing immediate comparisons to WWE's previous failed attempt at a masked group, Retribution. Fans are divided on the execution and the group's overall potential.

After several cryptic teases in the past few weeks, a mysterious WWE NXT supergroup finally made their debut. The group would cut the lights and then emerge from the crowd to attack FraXiom, before reappearing later in the night to take out Oba Femi. The debut was certainly treated as a big event, but WWE fans seem to be very divided on its execution, and many aren't completely sold on the group overall.

The group, which remains nameless, consists of Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin. They are still wearing masks, though glimpses of their faces have been shown at times. Their tactics heavily borrow from the Retribution playbook, employing elements like cut lights, masks, ambush attacks, and mysterious identities.The debut drew immediate comparisons to Retribution, WWE's previous attempt at a masked, mysterious group that ultimately fizzled out. Some fans expressed skepticism, stating that the new group felt too similar to Retribution, wondering aloud which member would correspond to Slapjack, T-Bar, Mace, or Reckoning. Others acknowledged the similarities but expressed a more neutral stance, viewing it as a decent attempt but not a groundbreaking evolution. There were also those who were outright cynical, predicting that the group would fail just like its predecessor, citing the failures of both Retribution and the group that preceded it.Retribution, which aimed to shake up WWE by taking over Monday Night Raw and causing chaos, proved to be short-lived. Despite being initially led by Mustafa Ali, the group's momentum never truly gained traction. The members involved have since either departed WWE or been repackaged, making the comparisons to Retribution particularly concerning for some fans. This begs the question: What can WWE do to ensure the success of this new group and avoid repeating the mistakes of the past? Only time will tell if the group can overcome the shadow of Retribution and carve out its own unique identity within the WWE Universe.





