Dragon Lee said Team Mexico's all-mask lineup with Rey Mysterio and Penta will bring 'fire' to the Survivor Series: WarGames clash with Team USA.

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Wife of Patrick Mahomes unleashes fire and fury towards refs after botched call in BuffaloBuffalo Bills outlast Kansas City Chiefs in defensive struggle to maintain top seed status in AFC Mike Tomlin calls Steelers situation following Aaron Rodgers vs. Mike McCarthy feud 'a dumpster fire'Olympic trailblazer Anita DeFrantz, longtime advocate for women in sports, dies at 74Caleb Williams' heroics have Bears thinking No. 1 seed in NFC playoffsMAC admits that officials incorrectly cost Kent State touchdown with blown call against Eastern Michigan Aaron Rodgers vs Mike McCarthy: Timeline of beloved Super Bowl duo's descent into baffling NFL soap opera Kevin Durant dishes on Steelers coach Mike McCarthy’s alleged ice cream snack habits after making NBA historyCaleb Williams, who seemed to disrespect national anthem months ago, shows patriotism on ThanksgivingEtiquette expert shares tips for staying festive and professional during the holiday seasonWWE's Dragon Lee ready for Survivor Series with Team Mexicois one of the top premium live events on the WWE calendar, and while the double cage match has been the highlight for the last few years, the company is running a throwback five-on-five showcase featuring Team USA vs. Team Mexico.

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Team Mexico will feature several of WWE’s top Luchadores, including Dragon Lee. The former tag team champion will team with Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix and El Grande Americano in the elimination tag team match. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.