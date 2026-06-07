WWE star Danhausen, whose 'uncursing' of the New York Knicks fueled their NBA Finals run, now demanding a giant parade balloon from Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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Mike Braun: Illinois 'waffled' while we secured Bears stadium dealFormer Miami mayor on the city's economic boom from FIFA World Cup 2026WWE star Danhausen tells Fox News Digital that the "curse" on the New York Mets has yet to fully be lifted. WWE star Danhausen’s"uncursing" of the New York Knicks may be an underrated storyline of their magical run to the NBA Finals in these last few months, but he’s making sure MayorAs the Knicks went up 2-0 on the San Antonio Spurs following Friday night’s win, Danhausen provided Mamdani a list of demands.

". @ZohranKMamdani yes hello it is Danhausen ~ Danhausen needs a giant floating Danhausen balloon ready for the parade that drops pizza and hot dog to all the New Yorkers, he wrote on X.Danhausen also asked that Oscar the Grouch get a happy home.

"PS ~ give the muppet who lives in a garbage can an apartment so he can get off the streets and turn his life around. "WWE star Danhausen made a list of demands for New York City Zohran Mamdani as the New York Knicks took a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals.

The"very nice, very evil" vaudevillian character appeared on the video board at the T-Mobile Arena and"cursed" the Hurricanes as they contended with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Danhausen requested"human monies" from the Hurricanes in order to become"uncursed.

" The"curse" has reverberated across the sports world, and the Knicks seemingly benefited the most from being"uncursed. "





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