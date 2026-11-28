WWE professional wrestler Bronson Reed has passed away at age 38, due to medical complications, according to the company.

WWE says Bronson Reed, born Jermaine Haley, has died at 38 from medical complications, leaving behind his wife and daughter. Reed had returned home on November 18 after staying in Saudi Arabia for treatment following serious Crown Jewel injuries.

His recent health setbacks included broken ribs, a lacerated kidney, a foot injury, and a distal biceps tear in 2026. Bronson Reed debuted in 2007 as Jonah Rock and built a WWE career that included the NXT North American title and more.with a brief statement, letting fans know that he had passed away due to medical complications, and sent its condolences to his family, his wife Paige , and their daughter, along with all his friends and co-workers.

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Reed had recently returned from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he suffered injuries in his last appearance, which included several broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. He remained in Saudi Arabia to undergo treatment, most likely because the injuries were severe enough that he could not immediately travel, but he eventually returned back home on November 18.