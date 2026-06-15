WWE Raw Tonight Features King of the Ring Semifinals, Roman Reigns Return and Queen of the Ring Showdown

Raw's upcoming episode delivers King of the Ring semifinals between Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio, a dramatic return for Roman Reigns amid Bloodline turmoil, and a high‑stakes Queen of the Ring match pitting IYO SKY against Raquel Rodriguez, plus additional headline‑making bouts.

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is set to deliver a night of high‑stakes competition, surprise returns, and storyline fireworks that could rival any political upheaval.

The centerpiece of the evening is the King of the Ring semifinals, where Oba Femi will clash with Dominik Mysterio in a showdown that pits raw power against cunning craft. Femi has been on a tear since his loss to Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy, carving a path through the Intercontinental Champion Penta, Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes in a chaotic four‑way match.

Dominik, the AAA Mega Champion, earned his place by outwitting World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker, United States Champion Trick Williams and Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, showcasing a blend of agility and deviousness that makes him a dangerous opponent. The Judgment Day has pledged its support to Mysterio, promising to tip the scales in his favour, while Femi relies on sheer dominance.

The semifinal will air at 8 p.m. ET on Raw, streamed on Netflix, and promises to be a decisive moment in the tournament's narrative. In addition to the King of the Ring bout, the Raw card features a highly anticipated return for Roman Reigns, who steps back into the ring to address the mounting turbulence within the Bloodline.

Reigns' recent tensions with his cousins, The Usos, and the reluctant involvement of Jacob Fatu have created a volatile storyline reminiscent of an internal cabinet dispute. Reigns has publicly demanded that Fatu extend an invitation to Solo Sikoa, a request that was vehemently rejected, adding another layer of intrigue to the family's power struggle. The Samoan patriarch's presence on the show is expected to set the stage for future confrontations that could redefine the hierarchy of the Bloodline faction.

The women's division will also receive a spotlight with the Queen of the Ring semifinals. IYO SKY secured her place by winning a brutal fatal‑four‑way against Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Lash Legend, displaying a combination of technical skill and strategic brilliance. Her opponent, Raquel Rodriguez, advanced by dominating Bayley, Jacy Jayne and Kiana James, proving her relentless strength and determination.

Both competitors are now vying for a chance to earn a Women's Championship match at SummerSlam, making this bout a critical stepping stone in their respective career arcs. Complementing the main events are secondary matches that promise further drama: Chad Gable takes on Rusev in a clash of technical mastery versus raw power, while Charlotte Flair faces Roxanne Perez in a contest that could reignite Flair's pursuit of the top title.

The evening's lineup offers a blend of athleticism, storyline progression, and the kind of surprise twists that keep fans glued to the screen





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