WWE Raw Results: Fatu Acknowledges Reigns, Femi Advances in King of the Ring, Penta Retains IC Title

A summary of the June 8, 2026 WWE Raw event, including tournament matches, title defenses, and Bloodline drama.

WWE Raw from June 8, 2026 delivered a night of high-stakes tournament action and title matches, with Jacob Fatu publicly acknowledging Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief, and Oba Femi advancing in the King of the Ring Tournament.

The show opened with Oba Femi coming to the ring to address the WWE Universe. Femi declared he would run through the competition and take the crown, also making it clear that he is not done with Brock Lesnar. Dominik Mysterio interrupted, dismissing Femi's claims and distracting him so JD McDonagh could attack from behind with a steel chair.

However, the chair shot had no effect on Femi, who proceeded to lay out both men. McDonagh pulled Mysterio away before Femi could hit his finisher, but Femi warned that next week he would become Mysterio's daddy. In other tournament action, Seth Rollins stated his intention to win the King of the Ring and reclaim the title he never lost, referencing his history with Roman Reigns.

The Queen of the Ring Tournament saw Liv Morgan defeat Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Chelsea Green in a fatal four-way match. The finish came when Green hit Lynch with the Unpretty Her, but Morgan rolled through on top of Green to secure the pinfall victory. Backstage segments added layers to the ongoing storylines. Seth Rollins and Montez Ford were interrupted by The Usos and Jacob Fatu.

Jimmy and Jey Uso ran their mouths for Roman Reigns, with Rollins calling them Roman's lapdogs. Jey tried to goad Fatu into attacking Rollins, but Fatu simply stared at Rollins and walked away. Later, The Usos confronted Fatu about not following the play, but Fatu made it clear he only acknowledges Roman Reigns and told them to worry about LA Knight instead.

LA Knight then came to the ring and declared that Roman Reigns' empire is crumbling, predicting Bloodline interference in his King of the Ring match. Jey Uso interrupted, telling Knight to stay in his lane, but Knight responded with respect for Jey's family loyalty before adding 'screw your family.

' Jey attempted to attack but was restrained by Jimmy. Elsewhere, Bayley gave Lyra Valkyria a pep talk before her Women's Intercontinental Title match against Sol Ruca, but it was not enough as Sol Ruca retained the title after a hard-fought contest. The main event featured Penta defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio. The match was fast-paced, with both men showcasing their lucha libre skills.

In the end, Penta hit Mysterio with a Mexican Destroyer to retain the title. After the match, Ethan Page and Rusev attacked both Penta and Mysterio, with Dragon Lee attempting to make the save but being overwhelmed. Rusev ripped off Mysterio's mask, prompting Chad Gable to sprint to the ring and clean house, taking down Page and Rusev. Gable returned the mask to Penta, who then placed it back on Mysterio.

Earlier in the night, Chad Gable had apologized to Penta and Mysterio for his past actions, and Mysterio hinted that Gable still had more apologizing to do. The segment ended with Gable earning a measure of redemption by coming to the aid of his former rivals. The show closed with tensions simmering ahead of Friday's King and Queen of the Ring matches, with the Bloodline, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins all jockeying for position





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