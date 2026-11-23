Roman Reigns and The Bloodline face The 946 on Raw before Survivor Series. Ethan Page defends the Intercontinental title against Rey Fenix in key matches.

The upcoming episode of WWE Raw on Netflix presents a high-stakes environment for World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline. This broadcast serves as the final major stop before the Survivor Series WarGames event, creating a critical juncture for storyline momentum. The central conflict involves Reigns attempting to address the strategic advantage recently secured by his rivals, The 946.

Roman Reigns Addresses The 946 Advantage

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline must react to the loss of a significant tactical edge following a match on WWE Raw. Last week, Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes defeated The Usos to claim the all-important WarGames advantage for The 946. This victory grants them a strategic upper hand heading into the Saturday clash at Survivor Series.

Also read WWE Raw Preview (11/23/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Reigns cannot erase the advantage that The 946 has already accumulated. The narrative focus for tonight is on how the World Heavyweight Champion will respond to this setback. The Bloodline aims to make The 946 regret their successful maneuver before the cage match occurs. This response is designed to assert dominance despite the current deficit in strategic positioning.

Intercontinental Championship Match Details

Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page is scheduled to defend his title against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix. This bout represents a clash between two different championship hierarchies. Fenix arrives in the ring with the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, targeting Page's gold.

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The match features two distinct title holders competing for supremacy. Page will not surrender his championship without a fierce defense. Fenix needs to display ruthless efficiency to overcome the current champion. This contest is a key component of the final Raw before the major WarGames event.

Women's Tag Team and Title Implications

Sol Ruca will take on Lyra Valkyria in a singles match with significant implications for the women's division. This rivalry stems from a verbal altercation last week regarding who is more deserving of a title shot against the new Women's Intercontinental Champion IYO SKY.

The two competitors will exchange paperwork for strikes in this high-temperature encounter. The winner of this match will move to the front of the line for a title opportunity. The loser will be forced to explain why their verbal claims were insufficient against their opponent's performance. This match serves as a direct pathway to a championship opportunity.

Women's WarGames Matchup Preview

Stephanie Vaquer is set to partner with Bayley against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence. This tag team match occurs just days before the larger Women's WarGames conflict at Survivor Series. It serves as a crucial intelligence gathering exercise for both sides.

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Partnerships in tag team wrestling reveal communication styles and panic levels under pressure. This match allows both teams to identify weaknesses without revealing their entire WarGames playbook. The outcome provides a preview of how these alliances function in a chaotic cage environment. These four women have one chance to learn from each other before Saturday.

Event Logistics and Broadcast Information

The special edition of Raw begins at 6 ET and 3 PT on Netflix. The event is being broadcast from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Viewers can access the complete advertised lineup and graphics through official WWE channels.

This broadcast is the last major program before the Survivor Series WarGames PPV. The entire roster is focused on setting up the main cage matches. The special start time allows for an extended runtime to cover all major storylines. Fans should tune in to see the final confrontations before the cage closes.