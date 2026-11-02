WWE Raw Preview: John Cena Returns, Roman Reigns Addresses Sami Zayn Before Crown Jewel

John Cena makes a surprise return to WWE Raw at the Barclays Center. Roman Reigns confronts Sami Zayn ahead of their Crown Jewel match in Brooklyn.

WWE Raw is set to air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday at a special 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT time slot. The broadcast serves as the final go-home show before the Crown Jewel 2026 event. This episode features a major surprise return by John Cena and a tense confrontation between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Cena Return Triggers Unspecified Announcement

John Cena appears on this episode following his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event. His storied career ended at the hands of Gunther during that specific bout. No specific details about his announcement are provided by the network. However, the return of The Cenation leader is expected to generate significant attention from the live audience and global viewers.

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Reigns Confronts Zayn Ahead of Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns is scheduled to address Sami Zayn regarding their upcoming Champion vs. Champion match. Zayn has publicly stated that the Bloodline did not reach its peak until he joined the group. He demands that the WWE Universe acknowledge his role as the Honorary Uce. Reigns intends to use the platform to challenge this assertion directly.

Champion vs Champion Match Details and Stakes

The main event rivalry centers on a Champion vs. Champion collision. Zayn believes he must defeat The OTC to prove his legitimacy within the faction hierarchy. This match carries emotional weight beyond the standard championship implications. The outcome will define the narrative standing of both competitors heading into the main event.

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Undercard Feuds Include Intercontinental Title Defense

Chad Gable defends the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page in a scheduled contest. Solo Sikoa is also on the card as he battles Royce Keys. These matches provide additional context to the ongoing storylines leading up to the pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Travel Advisories and Regional Security Context

The US State Department has advised citizens to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia. This advisory cites risks of drone targeting, missile strikes, and armed conflict in the region. American interests face potential threats from Iran and Iranian-supported Houthis. These geopolitical tensions add a layer of complexity to the event logistics.