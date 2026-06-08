WWE Raw Preview (6/8/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WWE is putting a bow on the first leg of its summer European tour as WWE Raw emanates from Paris, France, this afternoon. Fresh off his dominating performance i

Fresh off his dominating performance in the opening round of the King of the Ring Tournament, General Manager Adam Pearce says that Oba Femi will be kicking off the latest edition of the Red Brand when the broadcast goes live at 2 p.m. ET on Netflix.

The Ruler sent a warning to Brock Lesnar last week, promising that he would see him again in the near future. Will he send another message to The Beast later today, orBoth the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will continue Monday with two more opening round Fatal 4-Way Matches, and there will also be two big title matches for the fine folks in the City of Love.

Penta will be putting his Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Rey Mysterio, and Sol Ruca will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time when she goes one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria. World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory are also being advertised for the show, as are The Usos. Here's everything we know about this afternoon's episode of WWE Raw from Paris.

Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced ahead of airtime. Penta is closing in on 100 days as the Men's Intercontinental Champion, and he's had an incredible stretch of title defenses as of late, including atHe'll look to keep his momentum rolling this afternoon against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, a title defense thatto become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Five days before they compete with Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Ruca will defend her title for the first time against the inaugural Women's IC Champion, Lyra Valkyria. One former world champion and three hungry competitors who are looking to catapult themselves to new heights in WWE.

Seth Rollins is no stranger to either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes, and if he wants another opportunity to face one of his two career rivals, he'll have to overcome Je'Von Evans, Ricky Saints, and big Talla Tonga in his opening round King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Match in Paris. Liv Morgan is on the hunt for more gold, but if she wants a shot at WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley later this summer, she'll have to advance beyond her Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Match first.

That will be no easy feat as the reigning Women's World Champion will take on old rival Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in the opening round of the tournament Monday afternoon. Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta vs. Rey MysterioKing of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Seth Rollins vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea GreenRick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI.

He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network.

With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves.

Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Penta to Defend Men's Intercontinental Championship on June 8 WWE RawIt's official. Penta will be putting the Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line this coming Monday afternoon and he is fired up about it. Penta posted

Read more »

WWE Announces Sol Ruca's First Women's Intercontinental Championship DefenseIt is official. Sol Ruca will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time when WWE Raw goes live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France o

Read more »

WWE's Liv Morgan flying off the top rope for bikini season, Emily Elizabeth living a daydream & weekend meatWWE women's world champion Liv Morgan kicks off bikini season during the WWE European Summer Tour, swimming with friends between matches in Italy.

Read more »

Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Others Reach Settlement In Principle On WWE Merger LawsuitVince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Stephanie McMahon and other WWE executives and former WWE shareholders have reached a settlement in a lawsui

Read more »