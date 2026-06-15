WWE Raw Preview (6/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Get ready to put the ones in the air, because Roman Reigns is back on Monday Night Raw. Less than two weeks out from Night of Champions, The OTC will be at the

The OTC will be at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland for the latest edition of WWE's flagship program. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is not currently booked for the next Premium Live Event, but his cousin may soon be.

Jey Uso advanced to the semifinals of The King of the Ring Tournament this pastpinning LA Knight in the process. The Megastar has been talking about Roman Reigns quite a bit recently. Perhaps the Head of the Table will offer a retort later this evening. There are three big matches on the card, including semifinal match-ups in both The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

Oba Femi will face Dominik Mysterio, while IYO SKY takes on Raquel Rodriguez. Also,Former World Champions CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch are all being advertised for the show as well, but it's been several weeks since we've seen either Punk or Vaquer on WWE programming. Time will tell if they make their long-awaited returns tonight in Baltimore. As for The Man, well...

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of the Red Brand. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced before the broadcast goes live on Netflix. Dominik Mysterio has his sights set on bringing the World Heavyweight or WWE Championship to the Judgment Day, but if he's going to earn the opportunity to do so, he's going to have to overcome some large odds in the semifinal round.

Losing to Brock Lesnar athas only made Oba Femi more motivated, and pissed off, than ever before. He's ready to destroy anyone in his path, and tonight, that's Dirty Dom. The Judgment Day has its fingerprints all over the King and Queen of the Ring brackets. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will have the opportunity to advance to the tournament finals this Friday when she faces Charlotte Flair.

The question is whether she'll be fighting for the right to wrestle her stablemate at Night of Champions with the crown on the line. Raquel Rodriguez will battle IYO SKY tonight in the Queen of the Ring semifinals. Chad Gable is no longer masquerading around like he's some legendary luchador, and the former Olympian is ready to start off his redemption tour on the right foot.

After coming to the aid of former rivals Rey Mysterio and Penta last Monday night in Paris, Chad Gable will be in Baltimore tonight to wrestle his first match on in over a year. He'll go one-on-one with the Lion of Bulgaria, Rusev, but he may also need to keep an eye out for Ethan Page.

King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals: Oba Femi vs. Chad GableRick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM.

Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself.

He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 Lessons Doctor Who Can Learn From WWE To Survive the HiatusAuughh man! As Doctor Who goes 'out to tender,' The Chadster explains how the BBC can survive by following WWE's sacred crisis-management formula!

Read more »

WWE Still Discussing Rhea Ripley SummerSlam Plans Amid Knee InjuryRhea Ripley is currently unable to compete, but plans for later this summer are still reportedly being discussed. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett announced durin

Read more »

Chad Gable Will Return to Action During June 15 WWE RawThe world is ready to believe in Chad Gable once again. Even since he was unmasked at AAA Noche de Los Grandes and revealed to be the man behind the Original El

Read more »

A night of raw emotion and chaos: 63 arrested as Knicks fans celebrate NBA championshipJubilant Knicks fans flooded the streets of New York on Saturday night, crowding into intersections and climbing light poles and buses as they celebrated the team’s first NBA championship in more than 50 years.

Read more »