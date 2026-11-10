WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes Appears as IYO SKY Seeks Mystery Partner

Cody Rhodes makes a surprise appearance on WWE Raw while IYO SKY searches for a tag partner against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in Greenville.

Cody Rhodes appears on the WWE Raw broadcast as the programming unfolds from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The event takes place at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Netflix for viewers in the United States. This specific edition of the weekly program delivers a mix of high-stakes tag team competition, a new champion's address, and a resolved grudge match between former allies.

IYO SKY Seeks Mystery Tag Partner

IYO SKY enters the ring to battle Roxanne Perez and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez alongside an unnamed mystery partner. The tension surrounding this match stems from the recent collapse of alliances within the women's division. For several weeks, IYO SKY provided crucial support to Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton against The Judgment Day faction. This partnership appeared solid until Saturday at the Crown Jewel event.

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Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan to win the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. Moments after Green secured the victory, Tiffany Stratton attacked her former ally. Stratton then cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to steal the newly won title. This betrayal shattered the friendship between Green and Stratton, leaving IYO SKY without her usual allies. She now faces a dangerous combination of opponents in Rodriguez and Perez.

The identity of the mystery partner remains hidden until the opening bell rings. WWE graphics have not yet revealed who will stand across from Perez and Rodriguez. The reveal could significantly shift the balance of power in this specific contest. IYO SKY must find someone willing to take on the physical strength of Rodriguez and the opportunistic style of Perez.

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Ethan Page Inaugurates All Ego Era

Ethan Page opens the segment by ushering in the All Ego Era as the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion. Page secured the title last week by scoring a controversial victory over Chad Gable. Gable entered that title match already suffering from neck and shoulder injuries. WWE officials have confirmed that Page is the current holder of the championship gold.

Page returns to the microphone to address the audience and explain his rise to the top. A title can be seized in a single night, but establishing legitimacy requires more time. Page intends to use his platform to make himself impossible to ignore. He now faces the challenge of convincing the roster and fans that his reign is valid.

Bayley Faces Former Friend Michin

The card also features a highly personal matchup between Bayley and Michin. This bout serves as the resolution for a conflict that previously spread across both WWE brands. The two women were once allies but their relationship has deteriorated into open hostility. They will now settle their policy disagreements using their fists in the ring.

This confrontation highlights the volatile nature of interpersonal dynamics within the wrestling industry. Former comrades often find themselves on opposite sides of the ropes after disputes escalate. The outcome of this match will determine the current hierarchy between these two specific competitors.

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Program Logistics and Broadcast Details

Viewers in the United States can watch the live broadcast on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET. The show is taped from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena located in Greenville, South Carolina. The event runs for approximately three hours, covering the main card matches and backstage segments.

The production team has prepared for a large crowd following the recent major events. Security and logistics are managed to ensure the safety of the performers and attendees. The broadcast provides comprehensive coverage of all matches, including the tag team contest and the champion's address.