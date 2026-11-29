WWE paid tribute to Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, at Survivor Series with a 10-bell salute and video, as Triple H and Logan Paul remembered the Superstar who died after a backstage injury at Crown Jewel.

WWE honored the late Bronson Reed with a tribute video and a traditional 10-bell salute before Survivor Series on Saturday night at Daikin Park in Houston.

Survivor Series Tribute To Bronson Reed

The show opened with the salute after an emotional statement from lead commentator Michael Cole. Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, died following an injury sustained at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 7. At that event, he was thrown off the stage through two tables by Oba Femi while interfering in Austin Theory and Bron Breakker's World Tag Team Championship match.

Also read Jermaine Haley, WWE Wrestler Known as Bronson Reed, Dies at 38

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Triple H Levesque sat down with Michael Cole before the show to remember Reed. Levesque called it a brutal 24 hours and lauded Reed as a wonderful human being whom he had known for the past decade through Reed's time in NXT and the WWE main roster. Always positive, always upbeat, his big booming laugh and smile. Just a wonderful guy, Levesque said.

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The character he played and the look that he had was so big, just this force of nature physically, but he was this wonderful teddy bear of a human being inside of that that just made everybody around him love him. Levesque said Reed touched everyone in the company. There's so many people here, from crew to staff to everybody in between, talents, office people. I think Jermaine's one of those few people that really touched everybody, he said.

As big as he was, and as larger than life as he was, there's nothing about him that was standoffish. He spoke to everybody the same; he treated everybody the same. He's universally loved in the locker room, universally loved by the crew. Levesque added that Reed felt like family to many in WWE.

Almost everybody that I spoke to, and I could see it in people, they feel like they lost a part of their family. I don't know that you can have a bigger impact behind the scenes than that. Logan Paul also paid tribute to Reed on Instagram. Paul called Reed's death absolutely heartbreaking, and not knowing how to process the magnitude of the loss.

We immediately connected through humor; every backstage and pre-match segment was filled with laughter. I got to pick his brain and learn wrestling, so full of wisdom and always willing to help me improve. Getting to watch him from ringside while I recovered was such a privilege, the Titan of Tsunamis. Filled with infectious positive energy, Bronson was, in his heart, one of the best of us.

Triple H Remembers Fallen Wrestler

I'm trying to make sense of this, trying to rationalize the why but I can't seem to find an answer. Life is a precious gift that can be inexplicably unpredictable and cruel; perhaps the only takeaway I have in this moment is to try and appreciate every second we get, while we have it. My heart goes out to his wife, Paige, daughter Deja, his family, and friends. We are all going to miss you brother.

Reed was forced to stay and get medical care in Saudi Arabia before eventually flying back home after surgery, according to multiple reports. No official cause of death has been declared. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported additional details. The Australian star was a larger-than-life presence who recently returned from a torn biceps he suffered in February.

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He was down close to 100 pounds and was in the best shape of his career. Reed was known for his tsunami splash finisher off the top rope. Reed leaves behind his wife Paige, his high school sweetheart, who is expecting their second child, and his 2-year-old daughter Deja. My heart goes out to his family, to his wife, his daughter, and you know his wife was pregnant, Levesque said to Michael Cole.

Reed Family And Wrestling Career

I can't even put into words the tragedy of it, but he'll be remembered fondly. Levesque also remembered when Reed told him about his wife being pregnant. I remember when he told me about his wife being pregnant with this daughter, he just was... Happiness was just bubbling out of him, Levesque said.

It's just the person that he was. He's such a friend to everybody here. If somebody was having a bad day, you could see the compassion in his eyes. Bronson Reed had two stints with WWE dating back to 2019.

He won the NXT North American Championship and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during his career. His biggest win came against Roman Reigns. Reed most recently was part of The Vision faction along with Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Bron Breakker and Maxxine Dupri. WWE Superstars including Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Maxxine Dupri, The Miz and many others passed along their condolences to Reed's family since the news of his tragic passing first broke.

No other details about Reed's death have been made public. We will continue to provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.