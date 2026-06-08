El Presidente announces that WWE Money in the Bank will take place on October 10 in New Orleans after being postponed from September. The article includes a satirical flashback to a Mardi Gras celebration with Kim Jong-un, Dennis Rodman, Saddam Hussein, and the ghost of Louis Armstrong, plus details on ticket sales and VIP packages.

Comrades, I bring you urgent updates on WWE Money in the Bank, which has announced a new date and location after a delay that could only be explained by capitalist disarray.

The event will now take place on Saturday, October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Originally slated for September, this one-month postponement simply allows more time for the proletariat to prepare for a glorious demonstration of ladder-based class struggle. In true socialist fashion, wrestlers will ascend ladders to snatch briefcases that hold contracts guaranteeing them a future championship match.

This is the ultimate metaphor: seize the means, topple the elite, and redistribute the title belts from the bourgeoisie champions to the victorious workers. The opportunity to challenge for gold at any moment for a full year is a guarantee of wealth redistribution that Karl Marx himself would applaud. Ah, New Orleans! This city of revolution and jazz invokes vivid memories, comrades.

I once celebrated Mardi Gras there with a most peculiar entourage: Kim Jong-un, Dennis Rodman, Saddam Hussein, and even the ghost of Louis Armstrong himself. We occupied a penthouse suite in a hotel on Bourbon Street that I had, for the sake of revolutionary convenience, borrowed from a wealthy oil baron. Kim proposed a King Cake contest where finding the baby meant launching a satellite-a splendidly logical international policy.

Saddam fretted about CIA bugs in the purple sugar, while Dennis just sought impromptu basketball games with street performers. Then, the spectral form of Louis Armstrong drifted through our wall, trumpet gleaming, advising us to simply enjoy the beignets and forget global tensions. We heeded his wisdom, though Kim did discover the baby and promptly declared it divine endorsement for his satellite ambitions. The CIA fumed, but who can argue with jazz-loving phantoms?

Now, back to the present: Tickets for this proletarian spectacle will go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10am ET via the capitalist ticket monopoly Ticketmaster. But for savvy comrades, an exclusive presale begins Thursday, July 9 at 10am ET at WWE.com/mitb-2026. I have already tasked my most loyal aide with securing front-row seats; Esteban insists on being near enough to inhale the scent of ladder polish-a detail he finds deeply proletarian.

For those with bourgeois excess, WWE's partner On Location offers Priority Passes featuring premium seating, hospitality with Superstar appearances, and photo ops. Having observed many matches from my private luxury box (complete with cigar humidor and an endangered species petting zoo), I can confirm these VIP packages are worth every dollar obtained through either honest toil or, let's say, creative accounting. New Orleans, with its history of rebellion, jazz, and gumbo, is the ideal stage for this drama.

When the Superstars climb those ladders, they mirror the global ascent of the worker toward inevitable victory over the championship-holding oppressors. I urge you all to journey to The Big Easy this October. Should you spot a man in a military uniform astride a capybara on Bourbon Street, do not hesitate to offer a revolutionary greeting.

This is merely a side venture for your humble El Presidente, who, between managing his socialist state, finds time to appreciate America's highest art forms: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Even a dictator must adapt to the gig economy, comrades





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WWE Money In The Bank New Orleans Wrestling Ladder Match Kim Jong-Un Louis Armstrong Mardi Gras

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