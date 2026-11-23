'Stone Cold' Steve Austin claimed the VORRA Forced Induction Sportsman Class title in his Supercharged Kawasaki Teryx H2, 54 points clear this season.

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Austin won a championship in the Valley Off-Road Racing Association pro stock mod division for the 2026 season with his Supercharged Kawasaki Teryx H2. He competed in all four races and racked up 54 more points than the second-place finisher. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. "We ended up winning our division in the Valley Off-Road Racing Association stock mod class," he said.

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"Great feeling. That was one of our goals going into the season. The goal was also to finish every single race, but I didn't finish one of them. I crashed the car and technically we probably could have finished if we'd have just patched it up.

But it was just one of those days that things weren't going good.

"This is the fourth year I've raced, and I learned something new every single race, just like back in the day when I learned something new every single match. So, it's a blast to be out there and mission accomplished.

""Stone Cold" Steve Austin makes his entrance during WrestleMania 41 on April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. "It means a lot to me because I put a lot of time and effort into it. And there's guys and gals that've been out there racing longer than I have, so I'm kind of playing catch up.

I kind of found the sport a little bit late in life, but that's how you find things, better late than never. I don't think it's gonna go up there with winning my first world championship with WWE or stuff like that, but it means a lot to me ‘cause it's hard to do. And, you know, I didn't know anything about racing.

I didn't know if racers were athletes, they are, and everything that goes with it, but it means a lot to me.

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"But when I look at the grand scheme of things, I'm not gonna set the world on fire, in my racing career, there's federations that are out there that have much more talented, much faster drivers. So, in doing what I'm doing for me, I'm having a blast, and it does mean something to me because I set goals in anything I do, and we were able to reach this goal.

"He’s turned his Instagram into an insight on how he spends his day-to-day cleaning up his properties and spending time with his cats, dogs, chickens and horses"A perfect day for me, just getting up, getting to work out and going over to my other property. I'm clearing some land right now and the land is in rough shape.

It's been neglected for many years, and I'm trying to clean it up, kind of like the original Broken Skull Ranch in South Texas many years ago, when we deer hunted out there, but just going out there and working on the land and flaring stuff, burning stuff, running a tractor, just being outdoors, and then, if I could get a little bit of a ride in on a side by side or my four-wheeler, that would be great too. Jim Ross and"Stone Cold" Steve Austin sit ringside at the announcer's desk during WrestleMania 25 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, on April 5, 2009.

"But that's what I enjoy doing. When I’m doing the stuff that I do, other than my wife, I don't really see too many people during the day. My co-driver might come over, my mechanic might come over and work on the buggy, but other than that, I just kind of enjoy spending my time, if I'm not with my wife, by myself.

"Austin will be back riding his Supercharged Kawasaki Teryx H2 in VORRA in January as he looks to defend his championship.