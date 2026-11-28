Kevin Owens and Penta delivered emotional tributes to Bronson Reed at Texas live events, honoring Jermaine Haley before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Sports cartoons of the day WWE's Dragon Lee keeping his guard up as chemistry between Survivor Series opponents comes into questionFormer SEC head coach who landed in the Group of 5 abruptly steps down after underwhelming five-year runLA Olympics partnership with oil company prompts climate activist outrage, as board member resigns in protest Multiple Florida State captains refuse handshakes with Florida at coin toss, raising sportsmanship questions Seahawks, 49ers matchup changes drastically as Brock Purdy ruled out while Sam Darnold returns from injuryAaron Rodgers claims he was barred from Steelers facility before infamous interview in message to Al Michaels Steelers silence the Aaron Rodgers noise, cruise past Broncos to remain perfect at home on Black FridayBlue Jays to sign former Yankees All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr to $20 million contract: reportEagles running back compares heated argument with coach on sideline to arguing politics at ThanksgivingSen Eric Schmitt: USAID is one of the biggest frauds against the American peopleMysterious ‘potato chip’ rocks spotted on MarsTrump’s veto threat could get ‘reasonable Democrats’ to back down: Former Wisconsin governorAI shopping tools pose severe financial fraud risks, expert warnsTAKE 2: NYC gears up for rescheduled Thanksgiving parade WWE star Drew McIntyre reflects about the deaths that have rocked the pro wrestling world in the last month in an interview with OutKick.on Saturday night with heavy hearts as they remember the life of the late Bronson Reed, who died after suffering"medical complications" at 38.

Reed’s death was announced as the competitors are set to hit Daikin Park in Houston for one of the biggest premium live events of the year for the company. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano face off during SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. , on Nov. 13, 2026.

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"Friday Night SmackDown" was taped earlier in the week, which didn’t allow wrestlers to pay tribute to Reed, whose real name is Jermaine Haley, live on TV. Instead, wrestlers spoke to fans at the live events that were held in Georgia and Texas on Friday.in their classic five-on-five elimination tag team match, addressed the crowd in Spanish, saying Team Mexico would dedicate their match to Reed"Finding words in a situation where there are really no words is very difficult," Owens said in a video captured.