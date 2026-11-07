WWE Crown Jewel Preview: Four Matches Under a Cloud of Questions

WWE Crown Jewel brings four advertised matches to Riyadh as security concerns, a reported venue change, and unusual production arrangements hang over Saturday's event.

WWE Crown Jewel brings four advertised matches to Riyadh as security concerns, a reported venue change, and unusual production arrangements hang over Saturday's event. Chelsea Green battles Liv Morgan in the women's Champion vs. Champion showdown.

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defend the World Tag Team Championship against Penta and Je'Von Evans.. The event starts at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally. I am filing this dispatch from a fortified presidential screening room where Esteban the capybara has rejected management's offer of three extra carrots to sit beside the unstable electrical panel. His judgment is sound.

Also read Crown Jewel 2026 Preview: Reigns vs Zayn and Morgan vs Green Headline Saudi Arabia Event

Thethat an October 10 attack on Riyadh's international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300. Reuters described it as the third airport attack that week and reported that the two previous attacks killed four people and damaged a commercial plane. The United States continues to be at war with Iran, and the entire Middle East is on high alert.had been moved to a new venue in the same city.

Bleeding Cool reported that an online Webook ticket listing identified The Venue, also known as ANB Arena.

's production will be handled remotely from WWE headquarters in Stamford, including graphics and audio work, while camera and sound crews remain in Riyadh. Separately,that WrestleVotes said WWE offered traveling crew members $3,000 in hazard pay, with some crew still opting out. F4W/WON presented it as reported information, not a WWE announcement.a potential $70 million to $90 million TKO EBITDA headwind if three scheduled Middle East events were canceled or relocated.

This is a three-event estimate, not a-only price, buy comrades, do you know how many solid gold statues of oneself one could build with that kind of money? Not that I'm saying I would do such a thing, comrades. But to a capitalist pig investor, it's a lot of money, is all I'm saying. Roman Reigns battles Sami Zayn in a Champion vs. Champion Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

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Credit: WWEto become World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns has adopted a new approach of fighting his matchups without his family interfering in the action. In contract, Zayn has begun to use questionable tactics to gain an advantage since he reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Title. Reigns and Zayn are no strangers to one another. Sami once stood as"The Honorary Use" in the original Bloodline before he and The OTC had a fallout and subsequent battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Considering the new approach employed by each champion, what will happen when Reigns once again steps in the ring with Zayn? , STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally . The fascination here is the moral role reversal.

Reigns says he is testing himself without family interference, while Zayn has reportedly discovered that questionable tactics are easier to carry than an entire Bloodline. I once hosted a baccarat tournament aboard my submarine with the ghost of. Marcos solemnly promised to play without an entourage; Newton then arrived with three marked decks, a fog machine, and a dealer who turned out to be my finance minister.

By the time the torpedoes were armed, the supposedly reformed participant was the only honest man at the table. That is the tension here: history says Reigns is the power broker and Zayn the insurgent, but their current methods may tell the opposite story. , Chelsea Green will battle Liv Morgan in a Champion vs. Champion Match.

WWE says she quickly established herself as a gutsy competitor by fighting through a broken orbital bone to retain her title against, STREAMING LIVE on Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally . Green survived a ladder match and then fought through a serious facial injury to retain her championship; Morgan has accumulated four reigns and carries the experience of repeatedly losing and reclaiming power.

This is not an underdog against an unbeatable ruler. It is one champion whose reign was forged through survival meeting another who has made political restoration into a career. The winner gets the jeweled proof of supremacy, because apparently two championships were insufficient for the corporate diamond budget. Cody Rhodes battles Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Credit: WWE Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have taken their deeply personal rivalry to new heights as a rematch looms. , but The Viper ruthlessly drilled him with the championship and struck him with a vicious punt after the match. A Last Man Standing Match is the correct destination when a rivalry has moved beyond winning and into proving who can still rise after the other has exhausted every available piece of furniture.

Rhodes has already shown that Orton's punt changed him; the danger is that revenge may make the student resemble the mentor. I learned this during a bunker furniture-assembly contest between the ghost of. It began with two flat-packed chairs, escalated into a table being used as a battering ram, and ended when the only object still standing was the instruction booklet. Orton taught Rhodes how escalation works.

Now he may discover that the lesson took too well. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defend against Penta and Je'Von Evans at WWE Crown Jewel. Credit: WWE Engaged in an intense rivalry with The Vision in recent weeks, Penta and Je'Von Evans will challenge Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Championship. , Evans used The Vision's brass knuckles against Theory to secure the non-title victory.

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A week after Breakker sent Evans through the top of an ambulance and Penta claimed victory in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Evans returned toThe challengers have already beaten the champions in a non-title match, but that victory required turning The Vision's own brass knuckles against Theory. Since then, the rivalry has included an ambulance roof, a Money in the Bank victory, and another attack.

Penta and Evans have proved they can survive the champions' machinery; now they must beat them when the belts are actually counted. Breakker's explosiveness and Theory's opportunism make them ideal defenders of the status quo, which is precisely why the workers should seize the tag-team means of production.streams Saturday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

I will watch from my reinforced screening room with Esteban, a satellite phone, and a snack table whose risk assessment has been completed by someone other than TKO management. Enjoy the wrestling, comrades, and keep the people doing the dangerous work in mind.

As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy.

Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!

WWE Crown Jewel brings four advertised matches to Riyadh as security concerns, a reported venue change, and unusual production arrangements hang over Saturday's event. CM Punk and Kevin Owens collide without rules as WWE SmackDown brings four advertised matches, including a Women's Tag Team Championship defense, to Brooklyn. AEW Dynamite delivered two violent Blood & Guts matches, reshaped Full Gear, and ended with the Don Callis Family standing tall.

WWE Raw Review: Ethan Page Wins IC Title, Cruz Montana Unmasked Ethan Page takes the IC Title, Cruz Montana joins The 946, and Sami Zayn kicks Roman Reigns before Crown Jewel in this episode of WWE Raw. Comrades, this WWE Raw preview covers Cena's return, Reigns addressing Zayn, and the Crown Jewel go-home show. The Last Raw Ever? Esteban says probably not.

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