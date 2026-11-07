WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn Headline Riyadh Event

WWE Crown Jewel takes place Saturday, November 7, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with four Raw vs. SmackDown matches and two championship bouts on the card.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, beginning at 12 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event features four high-profile Raw vs. SmackDown matches, with the main event built around men's and women's Crown Jewel Championship bouts.

Roman Reigns is set to face Sami Zayn for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, while Liv Morgan goes face-to-face with Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship. The card also includes other bouts, and fans can watch the event through several streaming options detailed below.

Also read What’s the Latest Saudi Arabia Security Update Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel Today?

Crown Jewel Championship Matches Headline the Card

The card centers on two title bouts: Roman Reigns faces Sami Zayn for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, and Liv Morgan meets Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Both championship matches are billed as the main event of the premium live show.

In total, the 2026 premium live event includes four matches. The bouts are presented as Raw vs. SmackDown contests, meaning the matchups pit performers from the two WWE brands against each other in a single night of competition.

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Liv Morgan had already been in the spotlight before the event, appearing onstage during WWE SummerSlam Kickoff at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at the Jacob Javits Center on July 19, 2026, in New York City.

Event Date, Time and Venue in Riyadh

Crown Jewel takes place on Saturday, November 7, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show begins at 12 p.m. ET, which is 9 p.m. PT on the same day.

Because the event is held in Saudi Arabia, viewers in North America and other time zones will need to check the local start time that corresponds to the ET and PT listings. The published schedule gives both reference times so fans can plan their viewing in advance.

Celebrity Attendance and Past Guests

Celebrities are expected at Crown Jewel, as WWE has a long history of celebrity sightings at its events. The source suggests that a number of famous actors, actresses and recording artists are likely to be in attendance at ANB Arena, even though the show is held in Saudi Arabia.

Past guests named in the report include Logan Paul, Cardi B and Mike Tyson, along with other personalities who have appeared at WWE events. No specific celebrity appearance for the 2026 show is confirmed in the source material.

Streaming Options and Subscription Prices

ESPN Unlimited is the official streaming platform for Crown Jewel. A subscription costs $31.99 per month, while an annual subscription is priced at $319.99 per year, a saving of almost 17 percent over the monthly rate.

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ESPN Unlimited includes every ESPN network, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra. The service also carries original programming that can be streamed on demand. The source notes that ESPN Unlimited does not offer a free trial.

A separate live TV streaming service also offers a route to Crown Jewel. It provides a five-day free trial, followed by a price of $59.99 for the first month and $89.99 per month afterward. Its Entertainment package includes ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ and Hulu at no extra cost.

The live TV service carries local networks such as NBC, CBS and FOX, along with a wide range of cable channels. The source lists FX, AMC, A&E, Bravo, Cartoon Network, ESPN, FS1, VH1, Fuse, CNN, Food Network, Lifetime, CNBC, BET, MTV and Paramount Network among the available cable networks.

What Fans Should Know Before Crown Jewel Airs

Fans who want to watch Crown Jewel have two main paths: a dedicated ESPN Unlimited subscription at $31.99 per month or $319.99 per year, or a live TV streaming package that begins with a five-day free trial. The choice depends on whether a viewer wants only the ESPN lineup or a broader mix of local and cable channels.

The key dates are clear. The event airs on Saturday, November 7, and the free trial period of the live TV service runs for five days before the standard monthly rate of $89.99 begins. Viewers who sign up early can confirm access well before the 12 p.m. ET start time.