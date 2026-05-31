WWE Clash in Italy Results: Lesnar Dominates Femi, Ripley and Rhodes Retain Amid Controversy

WWE Clash in Italy featured Brock Lesnar's one-sided victory over Oba Femi, while Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes kept their titles, though not without interference and disputes.

The WWE Clash in Italy event unfolded in Turin with a series of matches that kept fans engaged, though one bout drew significant criticism for its lackluster execution.

The main attraction saw Brock Lesnar dominate Oba Femi in a singles match that many had hoped would elevate Femi's career. From the outset, the crowd buzzed with anticipation, giving both competitors enthusiastic reactions. Speculation swirled beforehand that Femi might secure a breakthrough victory and perhaps align with the legendary Paul Heyman, a move that could have catapulted him into the main event scene.

Instead, Lesnar delivered a relentless barrage of F-5s, culminating in a predictable and flat victory that left many feeling the match was a waste of Femi's potential and ring time. Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill, though her win came with a caveat: assistance from Charlotte Flair played a crucial role, adding a layer of drama and potential future conflict.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship, but his victory was not without controversy. Gunther voiced strong objections, claiming unfair tactics or outcomes, and his grievances might hold merit, setting the stage for a recurring feud. These matches highlighted ongoing storylines and set up future narratives within WWE's programming.

The event also featured other segments and announcements, including appearances by cast members from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" at the ATX TV Festival, which served as a lighter sidebar from the wrestling action. Additionally, news surfaced about Andrew Rannells responding to fan reactions following a recasting decision in Amazon Prime's "Invincible," and Emilia Clarke expressing her personal dissatisfaction with her character Daenerys Targaryen's ending in "Game of Thrones," where she reportedly gave Jon Snow a piece of her mind.

These pop culture tidbits provided variety but were peripheral to the core wrestling coverage. Overall, WWE Clash in Italy delivered a mix of satisfying title defenses and a notably disappointing match that sparked conversations about booking decisions and talent utilization





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WWE Clash In Italy Brock Lesnar Oba Femi Rhea Ripley Jade Cargill Charlotte Flair Cody Rhodes Gunther WWE Championship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WWE SmackDown Results (5/29/26): Is Cody Rhodes Ready for Clash in Italy?This afternoon's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona in Barcelona, Spain. Last week's episode saw WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defe

Read more »

Major Update on Key Championship Match at WWE Clash In ItalyWWE is bringing a PLE to Italy for the first time ever this weekend. Clash In Italy will air live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally and will feature

Read more »

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 preview, predictions and moreWWE Clash in Italy brings four title matches and a Tribal Combat showdown to Turin, headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu on Sunday.

Read more »

Clash in Italy 2026: Cody Rhodes Defends Undisputed WWE Championship TitleClash in Italy 2026 is one of the most anticipated events of the season. Cody Rhodes is put to the test as he defends his Undisputed WWE Championship title after just won the belt against Drew McIntyre during WrestleMania 42. The event kicks off on Sunday (May 31) and will be available to livestream on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix for international audiences.

Read more »