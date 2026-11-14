WWE champion wants no part of the John Cena Classic

Ethan Page explains why he refuses to enter the John Cena Classic, saying WWE fans would vote against him no matter how dominant his performance.

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Also read Ethan Page Rips Upcoming John Cena Classic [Exclusive]

'WWE's Ethan Page wants no part of the John Cena Classic, who won the Intercontinental Championship earlier this month over Chad Gable, said he wants no part in it – at least for right now. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

"I think it's silly for you to think that I, as the smartest wrestler in the WWE, would put me in a position that even if I defeat my opponent, I could not win because of the voting fans, who boo me out of every single building that I walk into, and now I'm gonna put the power of my success, on a device where no one has to look me in the eye and tell me that they don't appreciate what I offer," Page told OutKick Dropkick in a recent interview. "They get to hide in a bathroom stall, or even worse, surround themselves with like-minded idiots.

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They will all decide that I am not worthy of their vote and then, at the end of this event, some pathetic crybaby who went on a political tour on social media for seven weeks straight, gets voted into victory and my talents are completely ignored. Never mind my talents, my more than likely victory, over some poor schmuck from NXT, will go unrewarded.

"And, yes, the wrestlers in the competition don’t necessarily have to win their match to win the title. John Cena debuts the John Cena Classic Championship during RAW at Barclays Center in New York City on Nov. 2, 2026. Page did clarify, saying he’s happy those in the competition could get an accolade they could be proud of and if he was invited, maybe he would reconsider.

"Now let me answer politically correct. I'm happy that people will get the opportunity to have something in their career they can be proud of," he added.

"The only issue is I already do. I am the intercontinental champion, and I am not going to rush to get in line for a free watch and a jacket with another man's name on it, so I can enter a tournament that I will be voted to lose, no matter what.

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"Now if I get invited, we'll talk about it then and I will reassess my decisions, but at this very moment, that is my clear-cut stance on the John Cena Classic, and I wish everybody luck. And I hope they manipulate the fan base enough to vote for them, so that they can win and be happy.

"on Dec. 14. It will be a part of a special double episode of"Monday Night Raw" – the first of which is taking place in Australia following Wrestlepalooza: Perth. Charlotte Flair and John Cena shake hands during SmackDown at Amerant Bank Arena on Nov. 13, 2026, in Sunrise, Fla. Cena expanded his field over the course of this week.

Cody Rhodes and Zilla Fatu were the first invites. He went to NXT on Tuesday and gave, Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar their invitations. On"Friday Night SmackDown," he invited Charlotte Flair, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid to the competition.