WWE Announcers Reveal Major Injury Update for Logan Paul

Logan Paul will be missing from WWE Raw on Netflix for the foreseeable future. On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the announce team revealed that Paul

over the weekend. The team showed a video of Paul getting hurt and confirmed that he would be out indefinitely. They did not say when the WWE fans would see Paul again.

, Paul teamed up with Austin Theory and successfully defended his WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. The Profits nearly had the titles won, but illegal interference pushed The Vision over the finish line to victory. With Paul now out of action, there were questions regarding the future of the tag team championships. Those questions were answered on the show.

Paul Heyman told Theory that all tag team title contracts with The Vision refer to the entire group and not just Logan Paul and Austin Theory as champions. Heyman said that Theory would team with Bron Breakker to continue successfully defending their belts. Theory was thrilled at the news of his new tag team partner and gave Heyman a hug to thank him.

He also said that he wanted to give something to Paul and said he would personally take out everyone responsible for Paul 's injury. Later in the show, Theory ran into the ring and interrupted Joe Hendry while he sang his "Fire Logan Paul" song. Theory demolished Hendry with a chair and left him lying in a heap in the ring, smashing Hendry with the chair and into the steel ring post.

Through his run with WWE, Paul has wrestled top talent, including Cena, Cody Rhodes, and others. Paul had been a part time talent with WWE, but signed a full-time contract with the company earlier this year. Paul has won numerous titles in WWE during his career. Including the WWE World Tag Team title, he also held the WWE United States Championship in 2023.

He lost the belt to LA Knight atZack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.





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