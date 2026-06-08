WWDC 2026: Apple's Next-Gen Siri and Upcoming Features for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS

The keynote presentation for WWDC 2026 starts at 10AM PT (1PM ET) and will feature announcements on the promised next-gen Siri and upcoming features for the latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and the company's massive assortment of apps and services.

It's WWDC day, and this year, it's falling on a Monday. If you're not quite used to your work week kicking off so hot, maybe Apple 's announcements later this afternoon will help you stay on top of things.

After all, the tagline for WWDC 2026 is"All systems glow.

" Whether that be from pure heat or a more glamorous shine, all in attendance will be expecting plenty of news on the promised next-gen Siri. As per usual, we're also likely to learn more about features coming to the latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS and the company's massive assortment of apps and services.

The keynote presentation starts at 10AM PT (1PM ET) and executive editor Cherlynn Low and senior reporter Karissa Bell are already here in California, ready for the event. Ahead of the event we'll be sharing some early photos and small notes, but if you have some time before 1PM ET you can check out, but our liveblog will have impartial analysis, behind-the-scenes goodness and fun pictures for you that you won't get anywhere else. Stick around, we'll have a good time





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