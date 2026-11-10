WWD Adds Preferred Source Button for Google Search

WWD has introduced an Add as a Preferred Source on Google button on its article pages, allowing readers to see its fashion coverage more frequently in search results, Top Stories, and AI Overviews, alongside news on Diotima winning American Womenswear Designer of the Year and Demna restructuring the house into four business units.

beat out Michael Kors, Tory Burch and other nominees to take home American Womenswear Designer of the Year for Diotima. Meanwhile, WWD got its hands on andetailing the house’s latest changes under Demna, which includes splitting its collection into four business units and bringing back two industry veterans to help run the operation.

There’s a lot happening in fashion, and WWD has been covering it all. From reviews of Jonathan Anderson’sto the executives making decisions behind the seams, there’s plenty to keep up with, even for those who follow the industry for a living.

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Even for more casual fashion fans interested in the latest designer appointment, what went down at fashion week or the style trends of the stars, there’s now a way to tell’s Preferred Sources feature, introduced in 2025, lets users select the publications they want to see more frequently in searches. WWD has now added an “Add as a Preferred Source on Google” button to its article pages, so readers can make that selection without having to go looking for the setting themselves.

Once WWD is on your list, its articles may appear more frequently in Google’s Top Stories section when they’re relevant to a search. There’s also a dedicated “From your sources” section, where Google can display articles from publications you’ve selected. The feature extends to Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode, too, where preferred publications can be identified with special labels. There is some fine print, of course.

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Adding WWD doesn’t guarantee every article will show up in your results, and it won’t prevent Google from showing you other publications, so you will still get a full scope of coverage whenever you search. But it does give you more say in which sources the search engine puts in front of you, which is a win, particularly during a tumultuous time of AI recaps and fake reports simply designed for emotionally charged engagement.

To get started, look for the “Add as a Preferred Source on Google” button on WWD article pages, click it and follow the prompts. You’ll be returned to the article you were reading after making your selection. You can also visit Google’s Preferred Sources page, search for WWD and select it.

To do that, click your profile photo in the upper right-hand corner of your browser while you are logged into Google, go to Search Personalization and then Source Preferences, and then type in “WWD. ” Our publication should pop up right away, and you can select WWD as a preferred source. There is no limit to how many publications you can add, either, so you don’t have to play favorites. Well, at least not exclusively.

Google has plenty of opinions about what you should read. Here’s your chance to put in a word for a legacy publication that’s been covering the fashion industry since 1910.

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