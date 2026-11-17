For the final two games of the regular season, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be without senior wide receiver Jaden Bray, who has been ruled out with a kne

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Jaden Bray lines up for a play against Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn during the second quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the final two games of the regular season, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be without senior wide receiver Jaden Bray, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Unfortunately, this makes the third straight season-ending injury for Bray, and this one also happens to end his collegiate career.

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"He's been great for our program. He's been playing really good. He's just a great young man; he's been a joy to coach and everything that we've wanted out of a player and a student-athlete, Jaden has given us," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said during his radio show on Monday night.

"High character and has been a really neat bridge for Coach Garrett and getting some of these young guys or new guys/transfer guys accustomed to our system. He's already set his legacy, so to speak, on how you go to work and how you be a Mountaineer.

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" With this news, this means Saturday's game against Kansas is the final time that the No. 5 jersey will be worn by a Mountaineer football player. Pat White's jersey was retired at the start of the season during the season opener against Coastal Carolina, but he wanted Bray to be able to wear it for his final year of eligibility. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Bray transferred to West Virginia in 2024 and was limited to just five games due to a foot injury.

The very next season, he broke the same foot in the loss to Ohio in Week 2, completely shutting his season down before it really got started, and from that point on, the Mountaineers really struggled to find a reliable No. 2 option opposite Cam Vaughn. This has been his most productive season as a Mountaineer by far, mainly because he has been healthy, pulling down 13 catches for 187 yards.

With Bray out, look for TaRon Francis, who has started to come along in the last couple of weeks, to have even more of an impact. Two weeks ago, in the loss to Texas Tech, Francis caught three passes for 169 yards and a touchdown and followed that up with one catch for 38 yards, which was heavily contested.

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In addition to Francis, look for Cyrus Traugh and junior college transfer Keon Hutchins to get more burn down the stretch. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.