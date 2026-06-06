WVU Learns Opponent for First Game at College World Series

After all of the drama that took place last weekend in the regional against Kentucky, it was a sweat-free two days in the supers for West Virginia as they beat

After all of the drama that took place last weekend in the regional against Kentucky, it was a sweat-free two days in the supers for West Virginia as they beat Cal Poly 12-2 and 17-1 to advance to Omaha.

Shortly after the Mountaineers punched their ticket, Troy beat Little Rock for the second straight day to win their super, creating a West Virginia-Troy showdown in Omaha. Troy’s Jimmy Janicki and Troy’s Drew Nelson celebrate Janicki’s score against Little Rock during game two of their NCAA Baseball Super Regional on the Troy University campus in Troy, Ala. , on Saturday June 6, 2026.

| Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Trojans will come to Omaha with a 37-30 record, which is the most losses by a team in the College World Series ever. But don't let that fool you. This team is hot and took down a true national championship contender in the Gainesville Regional.

The Gators' roster is full of future big leaguers and soon-to-be draft picks, yet they lost to Troy two games in a row in the regional final by a combined score of 26-13. Not only did Troy beat Florida twice, but they beat the No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional, Miami, as well. For what it's worth, they were 3-6 against power conference opponents during the regular season, with those three victories coming against Georgia, Maryland, and Alabama.

Steven Meier — .317 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBIBlake Cavill — .280 AVG, 13 HR, 48 RBIBenjamin Stubbs — 4.93 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 91.1 IP, 96 H, 83 K, 37 BB, 8 HRHead coach Skylar Meade has used a number of different pitchers in the third game of the series, but since West Virginia won't be playing a series against Troy, it's going to be one of these two that takes the mound against the Mountaineers in Omaha. Stubbs has been their Friday night guy, so I would expect that he gets the ball unless they just see something matchup-wise that works better with Egan.

Over the course of the next week, we'll get a closer look at the Trojans and what we should expect from the Mountaineers in their first-ever trip to Omaha. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsSchuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.





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