WVU-Houston Set to Feature the Highest Over/Under of Week 12

And just like that, the final home game of the 2026 West Virginia football season is here. Next week, the Mountaineers will play host to the Houston Cougars, w

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNext week, the Mountaineers will play host to the Houston Cougars, who are fresh off a stunning loss to Colorado, dropping them to 7-3 on the season and 4-3 in Big 12 play and likely knocking them out of contention for the Big 12 title game. This feels like WVU's real last chance to become bowl-eligible, considering the No. 2 Utah Utes await them in Week 13, and wins over top-2 teams on the road don't come around all that often.

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I think if Houston had taken care of business against Colorado, this line would be a smidge higher. Prior to their loss to the Buffs, they had been one of the better teams in the league all year, with their only losses coming to Texas Tech by two and Utah by eight. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. All that being said, I'm very interested to see where these two teams are mentally heading into this game. West Virginia clearly looked like it lost its bounce after the heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech a week ago, and now they're sitting at 5-5, desperately needing a win.

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Do they get refocused and play a much better brand of ball to close out the home portion of the schedule? And then for Houston, the loss to Colorado has to be demoralizing. Not only are they out of the Big 12 picture now, but also the College Football Playoff. Do they come in ticked off, or do we see them be impacted in the same way WVU was after its loss in Lubbock?

From what I'm seeing right now, this game has the highest over/under in Week 12. Clearly, the oddsmakers see this past game from WVU as an offensive outlier, and that they will get back to its explosive nature against Houston. After what happened against Kansas, it's easy for some to think there's no way WVU will get back on track offensively just seven days later, but it's college football.

Wacky things happen all the time, and being held to 14 points is certainly wackier than the thought of them bouncing back next week. Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia MountaineersSchuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.