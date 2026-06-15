WVU Gains Commitment From Massively Underrated 2027 Offensive Lineman

During the West Virginia baseball game on Sunday night against North Carolina, the football team added another piece to the 2027 recruiting class with the commi

During the West Virginia baseball game on Sunday night against North Carolina, the football team added another piece to the 2027 recruiting class with the commitment of offensive lineman Jajuan Graham out of Tucker High School in Georgia.

Graham also had opportunities to play at Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Memphis, Miami , Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, North Carolina, Pitt, South Florida, Toledo, UNLV, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Primarily lined up at left tackle for Tucker High, but with his measurables and build, it feels almost automatic that he'll kick inside to guard at the next level.

He could maybe play center, but guard feels like the best spot for him because he is so powerful and physical, and you want him to be able to help control the run game without the extra responsibilities that come with playing center. Does extremely well in the pull game, moving quickly and getting to his man in a hurry.

He has a strong lower half that helps him drive dudes several yards down the field or plow the initial defender and climb to the second level. Pass protection is in a good spot as well. Plays with a good base, doesn't overextend, and just completely takes the edge rusher on his side out of the game. Those edges may get a good jump on the snap, but he attaches quickly and it's shutdown right from the jump.

Give him a few years, and he'll be in the mix for a starting job.. Typically, I don't even pay attention to those star ratings, but this was surprising. I have a feeling that both outlets will rethink their evaluations here soon. Probably will do so now that he has committed, which is how that goes.

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., RB Khamoni Williams, WR Brock Burrus, WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, OL Ethan Lawson, OL Jajuan Graham, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr.Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Arkansas Could Be Just Getting Started After Landing 5-Star Davion ThompsonAfter securing commitment of 5-star PG, Calipari remains in mix for several top 2027 prospects

Read more »

Texas A&M Adds Another WR Commitment to 2027 ClassTexas A&M head coach Mike Elko is blazing the hottest path down the 2027 recruiting trail, bringing in the No. 1 class while OV season is still rolling. With n

Read more »

Jake Baker Gives Oklahoma State Football Third OL Commitment for 2027Jake Baker needed just two days to commit to Oklahoma State after his official visit.

Read more »

Syracuse receives commitment from 2027 DB Matthew SchlenhardtThe Orange received a commitment from an Illinois prospect on Sunday evening.

Read more »