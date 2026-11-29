After two seasons in Morgantown, West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley is being relieved of his duties. This was an expected move as the Mountaineers ra

After two seasons in Morgantown, West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley is being relieved of his duties. This was an expected move as the Mountaineers ranked at or near the bottom of most statistical categories in 2026, finishing the year 137th out of 138 FBS schools in total defense .

The frustration had been mounting throughout the season, and rightfully so. West Virginia's offense has been one of the most explosive units in the country, and everyone can see that even with a bad defense, this team would have been in Big 12 title contention, i.e., Texas Tech, which had the 109th-ranked defense entering the final week of the season. An average defense would have made them incredibly difficult to beat.

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Whether you believe it or not, Alley is a good defensive mind; he just didn't surround himself with experienced assistants, especially those who had stops at other Power Four programs. Deke Adams is the only one who has that type of resume, while a couple of others spent one or two years at the P4 level, one of which was in an assistant position coach role.