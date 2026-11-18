It's almost time for tip-off in Las Vegas! Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will encounter their first legitimate test of the 2026-27 season, facing the

It's almost time for tip-off in Las Vegas! Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will encounter their first legitimate test of the 2026-27 season, facing the Auburn Tigers in the opening round of the Players Era 8 Tournament.

It's been a strong start to the season for the talented true freshman, who leads the Mountaineers in scoring at 17.7 points per game. He hasn't shot the three-ball all that well yet, connecting on just 29% of his attempts from beyond the arc, but he's blowing past his defender consistently and pushing the tempo. This is a massive game for him and could be one that really grabs the nation's attention.

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While the stat sheet doesn't scream efficient at the moment, Bizjack has been a rock-solid No. 2 scoring option for the Mountaineers in the first few games of the season. He may have a little flare to his game, but he's an old school player in the sense that he'll do whatever it takes to help the team win. If the outside shot falls for him tonight, WVU should have a good chance to get the win.

It'll be interesting to see who Ross Hodge puts his best on-ball defender on for much of the night. I have a feeling it will be point guard Tahaad Pettiford, who he has a five inch, 40-pound advantage on. Pettiford is the Tigers' lone double-digit per game scorer and Traore's intensity and length could cause Pettiford to make some mistakes with the rock.

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B-Lo has certainly taken a step back in his role offensively, but is essentially as efficient as he was a year ago. I'm sure at some point he will break out and have a big game, which will get him going, and if you're a Mountaineer fan, this would be a great week for that to happen.

The big man will have his hands full with Auburn's two 7-footers who will rotate in and out of the game — Narcisse Ngoy and Bukky Oboye. If he matches their physicality and keeps them off the offensive glass for the majority of the night, that would be a huge win for the Mountaineers. The Mountaineers and Tigers will get the action started at approximately 12:26 a.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN.

) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where I will drop my instant reactions, break down some numbers, talk about the good, the bad, and what to look forward to as the Mountaineers get set to head out to Las Vegas for a challenging three-day slate. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016.

He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.