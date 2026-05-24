Wuthering Heights Director Confesses Scene Cut Out for Rough Armpits and Yearns for 'Deadening Ambivalence' Out of Films

In a provocative passage, Emerald Fennell, the director of Wuthering Heights, reveals her intentions to 'go for it' and 'push' films while admitting to a 'deadening ambivalence' about everything. She discusses certain scenes in her adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel, such as a scene displaying star Margot Robbie's hairy armpits, which were not included in the final cut.

Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell has confessed it was 'unfortunate' that a scene displaying star Margot Robbie's 'extremely hairy' armpits was cut from the final edit of the film.

Fennell's take on the story made many changes to the original plot, including scenes where Cathy displays her unshaven armpits, which she believed was historically accurate but ultimately did not make it into the final cut. She often wondered in similar period films where women are often shown with clean-shaven underarms. Emerald's sensual, stripped-back adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel starred Margot as the titular heroine Cathy, and documented her doomed romance with the brooding farmhand Heathcliff, played by Jacob Elordi.

Emerald discussed the viral scene where Cathy sticks her finger into a dead fish's mouth, stating that if she were trapped, extremely sexually frustrated, and had no other fish options, she would do what Cathy did. Wuthering Heights has sparked intense reactions online, with viewers sharing emotional responses and confessing to crying during the film's final moments. Emerald's version of the novel is a loose, eroticised interpretation that trims down the classic book to its 'pretty and sexy bits.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FILM WINTER HEIGHTS EMERALD FENNELL MARGOT ROBBIE HEATHCLIFF YORKSHIRE BRONTÉ ACTIVISM EROTICISM CINEMA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eva Longoria Takes Bridal White to New Heights in Towering Platforms at CannesEva Longoria wore René Caovilla platform sandals with a matching bridal white Tamara Ralph gown during the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

Read more »

Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell discusses controversial scene cut from movieWuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell has confessed that a scene featuring star Margot Robbie's unshaven armpits was cut from the final edit of the film. Fennell wanted to showcase the grime and toil of the era, but it did not make it into the film. She also talked about the viral scene where Cathy sticks her finger into a dead fish's mouth, discussing her use of the fishy symbolism in the film. The film, set against the windswept Yorkshire moors, sparked intense reactions among audiences, with many viewers mentioning emotional responses, including crying, while also finding the film inspiring to reread the classic novel.

Read more »

Movie Reviews and Streamer Hits: Wuthering Heights, Saltburn, and Collider TestThe text discusses the release of an adaptation of Emily Bront"'s novel Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Emerald Fennell. It also talks about a visually stunning movie directed by Fennell titled Saltburn and a Collider quiz to individually determine which award-winning film is the best match for one's taste in cinema.

Read more »

Emerald Fennell Reveals Why 'Wuthering Heights' Scene With Margot Robbie's Armpits Was CutEmerald Fennell, director of the film 'Wuthering Heights', has revealed the reason behind the removal of a scene featuring Margot Robbie's 'extremely hairy' armpits from the final edit. Fennell wanted to include the scene as it was historically accurate and reflected the reality of women's body hair in the period. However, the scene was deemed too explicit and was ultimately removed.

Read more »