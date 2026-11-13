Wu Yiren Seven-Year-Old Snooker Prodigy Uses Custom Eight-Inch Platform Shoes

Seven-year-old Chinese snooker star Wu Yiren competes in Bangkok using custom eight-inch platform shoes to reach regulation table height, drawing viral attention to a unique adaptive measure in the sport.

Wu Yiren, a seven-year-old snooker prodigy from China, has captured global attention by utilizing custom-made footwear to compete on regulation-size tables. The young player is wearing shoes equipped with eight-inch foam platforms that elevate his stature by approximately 20cm. This innovative solution allows the diminutive talent to line up shots and walk around the table with the same ease as adult professionals, despite his young age and small height.

The viral video documenting this unique approach was captured during a tournament in Bangkok, Thailand. As Wu Yiren moved around the green baize, the enormous size of his footwear became immediately apparent to the onlookers. Dressed in traditional snooker attire consisting of a white shirt and grey waistcoat, the child demonstrated remarkable skill while balancing on the extended soles provided by his parents.

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Custom Footwear Provides Height Advantage

The eight-inch platform shoes were crafted specifically by Wu Yiren's parents to address the physical challenges of playing a sport designed for adults. By adding nearly 20cm to his natural height, the modified footwear effectively functions as built-in stilts. This structural adjustment ensures that the seven-year-old can maintain proper posture and reach across the full length of the table without straining, bridging the physical gap between children and professional standards.

In the recorded footage, Wu Yiren was observed potting balls with noticeable ease, leaving the watching crowd shocked by his composure and technique. The visual contrast between his small frame and the towering shoes created a striking image that resonated with snooker fans worldwide. His ability to execute precise shots while navigating the table on such extreme footwear highlights a significant adaptation to the physical demands of the game.

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Competing Against Elite Professionals

The success of this adaptive strategy raises questions about future opportunities for Wu Yiren on the professional circuit. With his height now comparable to standard players through mechanical means, speculation has arisen regarding potential matchups against established legends. Industry observers suggest that with continued development, the seven-year-old may eventually compete against world-class figures such as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Kyren Wilson in future tournaments.

Such high-level competition would represent a monumental achievement for a child who has only recently started gaining international recognition. The prospect of seeing a player of his age engage with the sport's top-ranked athletes underscores the exceptional nature of his talent. His parents' intervention with the platform shoes has effectively removed a primary barrier to entry, allowing his skill set to take center stage rather than his physical stature.

Historical Precedent For Modified Attire

Snooker enforces strict regulations regarding player attire, mandating specific dress codes that include a shirt, bow tie, waistcoat, smart trousers, and formal footwear. Socks must match the player's suit, and sneakers or sports shoes are strictly prohibited. While Wu Yiren's solution is unusual, it is not the first instance of a player seeking dispensation to modify standard dress code requirements for competitive reasons.

A notable precedent was established in September during a Scottish Open qualifying match involving Jimmy White. At that time, the veteran player was granted special permission by the sport's governing body to alter the strict dress code. White, who was nursing an ankle injury, received dispensation to wear slippers instead of the mandated formal shoes. This historical decision by officials demonstrates that governing bodies can exercise flexibility in response to unique physical circumstances, setting a potential framework for Wu Yiren's situation.

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Next Steps In Youth Development

As Wu Yiren continues to participate in tournaments in Thailand and beyond, the sporting community watches to see how this experiment evolves. The immediate focus remains on his performance and development as a young athlete, with the platform shoes serving as a temporary bridge until his natural height catches up to the demands of the table. His journey from a local prodigy to a subject of global interest illustrates the creativity inherent in adapting to rigid traditional structures.

The viral nature of the Bangkok footage has sparked discussions about inclusivity and adaptability within snooker. While the sport maintains its formal aesthetic, the willingness to accommodate exceptional cases like those of Jimmy White and potentially Wu Yiren highlights a pragmatic approach to player welfare and accessibility. The coming months will reveal whether this unique method of competition can become a sanctioned practice or if it remains a temporary personal adaptation for one exceptional young talent.