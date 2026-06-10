Wu-Tang Clan to Perform at NBA Finals Halftime Show in Madison Square Garden

The iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to headline the halftime show for game four of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. This performance coincides with the Knicks' first Finals appearance at the arena since 1999 and aligns with the group's farewell tour and upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Wu-Tang Clan is poised to take the stage at Madison Square Garden , according to multiple reports and hints from the group itself. The legendary rap collective has been tapped to perform the halftime show for Wednesday's game four of the NBA Finals, a source confirmed to media outlets.

The NBA Finals are returning to New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time since 1999, when the Knicks battled the San Antonio Spurs. The Wu-Tang Clan, known for their deep connection to New York City, appears to be the perfect fit for the historic occasion. The group's social media posted "Bring Da Hive Knicks in 5," a caption that both references their loyal fanbase, the Wu-Tang Clan and the Knicks' quest to close out the series.

Several members, notably Method Man, are prominent Knicks fans and regular courtside attendees at MSG. Method Man previously energized the crowd with a halftime performance during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals in May as the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers. This upcoming performance aligns with Wu-Tang Clan's announced farewell tour, which will resume with a North American leg beginning in August.

The tour schedule includes stops in Atlantic City, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Toronto, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas, culminating in a final show on October 4 in Phoenix. In 2026, the Staten Island-born group is also slated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The NBA Finals series currently stands with the Knicks leading 2-1, making Wednesday's game four a critical matchup.

The halftime show featuring Wu-Tang Clan is expected to be a defining moment for both the team's championship aspirations and the city's celebration of a hip-hop landmark





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Wu-Tang Clan NBA Finals Madison Square Garden Halftime Show New York Knicks Method Man Farewell Tour Hip-Hop

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