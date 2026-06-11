Wu-Tang Clan, Knicks Fans Celebrate with Medley at Garden

RZA and Co. performed a medley of their hits at the Garden, providing a rare moment of joy for the New York Knicks fans watching their team’s first-half collapse against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks, hunting their first NBA title in 53 years, fell behind 76-49 at the break, a historic scoreline for a visiting team in NBA history. The rap heavyweights, so invested in the Knicks’ run to the title, swapped their social media profile with a ‘Wu York Knicks’ logo.

RZA and Co. unleashed a medley of ‘Bring da Ruckus,’ ‘Method Man’ and ‘C.R. E.A. M.’ at the Garden , a rare moment for the New York Knicks fans who were watching their team’s first-half capitulation to the visiting San Antonio Spurs .

The Knicks, hunting their first NBA title in 53 years, fell behind 76-49 at the break, a historic scoreline for a visiting team in NBA history. The rap heavyweights, so invested in the Knicks’ run to the title, swapped their social media profile with a ‘Wu York Knicks’ logo.

The Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential hip-hop groups, was also reported to be heading to MSG as halftime’s entertainment with the NBA Finals returning to the Big Apple for the first time since 1999. The act will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in December, alongside other legendary artists.

The Knicks went into game 4 with a 2-1 series lead, and the Wu is currently on a break from their farewell trek, which will resume with a North American leg in August





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