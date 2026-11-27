Wu-Tang Clan delivers historic halftime performance at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game, featuring Chad Smith and emotional tribute to ODB in front of 48 million viewers.

The Wu-Tang Clan electrified the Detroit Lions stadium during the Thanksgiving Day halftime show, delivering a nearly seven-minute tag-team medley of their greatest hits. Announced as "the wrap-up" of their "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" tour, the performance featured the nine surviving MCs alongside Young Dirty Bastard, who stood in for his late father Ol' Dirty Bastard, and DJ Mathematics. The stage was flanked by flags bearing the Wu-Tang and Detroit Lions logos, while 500 fan volunteers moshed on the field in front of the stage and on its wings.

Historic Halftime Performance Details

Rosenberg and Eminem Creative Vision

The setlist kicked off with "Triumph" before rolling through iconic tracks including "4th Chamber," "Da Mystery of Chessboxin'," "Protect Ya Neck," "Method Man," "Shimmy Shimmy Ya," "Ice Cream," and "C.R.E.A.M." The group concluded the performance with the RZA-led anthem " Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit," with members joining the fans on the field amidst smoke jets shooting up from the stage. The Detroit Lions cheerleading squad also participated in the show, sporting T-shirts featuring a glittering Wu-Tang and Lions mash-up logo.

The halftime show marked the second year of a three-year deal between the Detroit Lions and Eminem's Shady Records, managed by President Paul Rosenberg. Jesse Collins Entertainment stages the production, which followed a record-breaking inaugural performance by Eminem and Jack White that reached nearly 48 million TV viewers. Paul Rosenberg stated that after last year's rock-focused show, the team decided to move toward their hip-hop roots, placing Wu-Tang at the top of their shortlist.

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Personal Connections to Detroit Music

Paul Rosenberg explained that the timing coincided with Wu-Tang's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, noting it was "coincidental" but beneficial for their profile. He recalled listening to Wu-Tang in Detroit's Hip Hop Shop during law school, highlighting the group's personal significance to both him and Eminem. Adding Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith to the performance was an intentional nod to their shared hometown, with Rosenberg noting Smith's enthusiasm as a Lions fan and Michigander.

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Artist Reactions and Community Impact

Chad Smith expressed excitement about playing drums at halftime in his hometown during the biggest game of the year. He described Wu-Tang as iconic '90s hip-hop, stating he loved the group and felt the strong energy surrounding the NFC North rivalry with the Chicago Bears. Both teams held an 8-2 record, tied for the division lead, creating a vibrant atmosphere that Smith said embraced the city's love for both sports and music.

Future Implications and Guest Appearances

While actor Tim Allen joked about becoming a Wu-Tang fan through his ABC show, Paul Rosenberg confirmed that Eminem resisted the idea of another guest appearance this year. Rosenberg stated there was no obligation for Eminem to perform every year, aiming to keep the show fresh. The event successfully merged Detroit's music heritage with its sports culture, satisfying die-hard fans like fan representative Holmes, who described the impact of the performance on her soul.