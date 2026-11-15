Wu-Tang Clan and Phil Collins Inducted Into 2026 Rock Hall

Wu-Tang Clan and Phil Collins headlined the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater. The event featured performances by Method Man, GZA, and Usher.

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Saturday night, November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event celebrated a diverse array of musical legends, with the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and legendary drummer-singer Phil Collins among the primary inductees honored for their monumental contributions to global music culture.

Wu-Tang Clan Delivers High Energy Performance

Following a spirited introduction by comedian and actor Chris Rock, all living members of the Staten Island hip-hop collective took the stage to perform a medley of their most recognizable hits. The ensemble, featuring U-God, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, GZA, Cappadonna, RZA, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah, delivered an electrifying set that included the classics "C.R.E.A.M." and "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit." The audience responded with immense enthusiasm, screaming "Wu-Tang" repeatedly as the group wielded their lyrical prowess.

Also read Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Inductees Including Phil Collins and Wu-Tang Clan

Red Hot Chili Peppers Erupt in Classic Hits

The Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a high-octane tribute to their own legacy, performing their single "Give It Away" while cosplaying as Anthony Kiedas. The band members donned fake white beards and returned to the stage despite a minor technical issue with Flea's instrument. Kiedas, John Frusciante, Flea, and Chad Smith defied aging to rock the stage like it was 1991, maintaining the event's high energy level throughout their set.

Phil Collins Emotional Return to the Stage

Blink-182's Travis Barker inducted the ailing Phil Collins, praising his immense impact on aspiring drummers. Collins, who appeared more feeble than anticipated with the aid of a cane and assistant, received a standing ovation from the crowd. The 75-year-old quipped, "I'm really not as bad as it looks. I'm much better," before delivering a tearful speech about his life and career. He addressed rumors of an upcoming tour, ending with the promise, "You haven't heard the last of me yet. I can promise you that." Cynthia Erivo performed "In the Air Tonight" with Barker on drums.

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Queen Latifah and Luther Vandross Tribute

Oprah Winfrey inducted Luther Vandross, sharing a personal story about hearing his song "Power of Love" for the first time while driving in Chicago. She recalled her team handing her a new cassette tape and driving around the block repeatedly to hear it over and over again. Winfrey noted that Vandross taught her about living well and using all her good dishes for herself. The evening also featured MC Lyte, who performed "Boom! Shake the Room" before being joined by Queen Latifah for "U.N.I.T.Y." and "Ladies First," featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Remy Ma.

Event Logistics and Additional Inductees

The ceremony, which ran well over four hours, featured long speeches and surprise performances. Several inductees, including Oasis, Sade, and Iron Maiden, opted not to attend, while others were inducted posthumously. The evening also honored Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Gram Parsons, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, and Jimmy Miller. Blink-182's Travis Barker joined St. Vincent, Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, and Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk for an Iron Maiden tribute. Usher performed Luther Vandross' hits, including "So Amazing" and "Here and Now," while Sienna Spiro covered Sade's "Smooth Operator." The excitement of the night made the extended runtime feel fleeting for fans and attendees alike.