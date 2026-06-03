Wu Assassins: The Underrated Martial Arts Gem Blending 'The Raid' and 'Mortal Kombat'

Netflix's 'Wu Assassins' is a hidden TV gem that combines the intense fight choreography of 'The Raid' with the elemental magic of 'Mortal Kombat'. Despite its cancellation after one season, the show's unique blend of martial arts, wuxia, and 'chosen one' hero's journey makes it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Martial arts movies have seen several waves of popularity, from the Kung Fu craze in the 70s and 80s to the wuxia resurgence in the late 90s and early 00s.

Today, we're witnessing another rise, thanks to international cooperation and more Asian-American voices in Hollywood. This trend is evident in the success of films like 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'House of the Ninjas'.

However, not every martial arts project gains the recognition it deserves, especially when the genre isn't currently trending. One such underrated gem is Netflix's 'Wu Assassins', a unique blend of 'The Raid' and 'Mortal Kombat'. The show follows Kai Jin, an ordinary San Francisco chef who becomes the Wu Assassin, inheriting the powers and knowledge of ancient monks. To defeat five powerful crime bosses, Kai must use his newfound abilities, aided by a group of friends.

The show's fight choreography, featuring Iko Uwais' signature Pencak Silat style, is as impressive as it is brutal, reminiscent of 'The Raid'. Lewis Tan, known for his roles in 'Deadpool 2' and 'Into the Badlands', also stars in the show. Unlike 'The Raid', 'Wu Assassins' blends martial arts with elemental magic, similar to 'Mortal Kombat'. The show combines the 'chosen one' hero's journey with wuxia film elements, creating a unique and engaging viewing experience.

Despite its merits, 'Wu Assassins' was canceled after one season. While the show had compelling characters, fun premise, and excellent fight choreography, it also had some flaws. The dialogue was weak, production values were dated, and the story wasn't particularly innovative.

However, these issues weren't severe enough to warrant cancellation. Netflix's tendency to cancel shows too soon and its mismarketing of the sequel, 'Fistful of Vengeance', likely contributed to the show's demise. As of now, it doesn't seem likely that 'Wu Assassins' will return





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