WTTG Washington hires Blake Eason from WISN Milwaukee as morning anchor. He joins the Fox network to lead broadcasts and streaming coverage for the D.C. region.

Fox Television Stations has officially appointed Blake Eason as the new morning news anchor for WTTG in Washington, D.C. The veteran journalist arrives from ABC affiliate WISN in Milwaukee, bringing extensive experience in both traditional broadcasting and digital media to the nation's capital market.

Eason Joins WTTG With Digital And Broadcast Experience

Blake Eason begins his tenure by anchoring the morning news lineup while also contributing to the station's Saturday morning streaming coverage. His appointment underscores WTTG's commitment to expanding how news reaches viewers across multiple platforms in the Washington, D.C. region. The network values his ability to tell stories effectively through both broadcast television and digital channels.

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WTTG management praised Eason for his genuine ability to connect with audiences and his energetic approach to journalism. Officials highlighted that his diverse background makes him a strong asset as the newsroom continues to innovate its delivery methods. His transition marks a significant addition to the local news team, aiming to enhance viewer engagement through fresh perspectives and modern storytelling techniques.

Background And Career Highlights Of Blake Eason

Before his move to Washington, Blake Eason spent considerable time at Hearst Television's WISN in Milwaukee, where he anchored the 5 p.m. newscast. He previously started his career in radio, working as a personality and producer, which included a role on The Bert Show that helped launch his professional trajectory. This multimedia foundation has allowed him to build a substantial following, currently exceeding 780,000 followers across various social media platforms.

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During his tenure in Milwaukee, Eason covered major local events, most notably the 2024 Madison school shooting. His reporting on this tragic incident earned him an Edward R. Murrow Award, recognizing the high quality and impact of his journalistic work. This award-winning experience demonstrates his capability to handle sensitive, high-stakes news stories with professionalism and empathy.

Impact On WTTG Coverage And Next Steps

The hiring of Blake Eason signals WTTG's strategy to strengthen its newsroom with journalists who possess cross-platform expertise. His combination of broadcast rigor and digital savvy is expected to bring fresh coverage to the Washington audience. While the station has confirmed his role and responsibilities, officials have not yet announced his official start date.

As WTTG continues to expand its news coverage initiatives, Eason's arrival represents a key step in their ongoing evolution. The network aims to leverage his storytelling abilities to maintain a competitive edge in the local media landscape. Viewers can expect to see his distinct style and experience reflected in the morning broadcasts and streaming content starting from his commencement date.