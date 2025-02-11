WTI Oil Price Rises on Tuesday

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil rose on Tuesday, according to FXStreet data. This increase comes alongside a rise in Brent Crude Oil prices. The article delves into the factors driving WTI Oil price fluctuations, including global supply and demand, geopolitical events, OPEC decisions, and the role of US Dollar value. It also explains the impact of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA). Finally, the article examines how the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its expanded group, OPEC+, influence global Oil prices through production quotas.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price advanced on Tuesday, according to FXStreet data. WTI traded at $72.92 per barrel, up from Monday's close at $72.19. Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) also increased, advancing from the $75.81 price posted on Monday, and trading at $76.60. WTI Oil FAQs What is WTI Oil? WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude.

WTI is also referred to as 'light' and 'sweet' because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered 'The Pipeline Crossroads of the World'. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media. What factors drive the price of WTI Oil? Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa. How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency. How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil? OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia





