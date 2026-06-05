WTF is going on with the old Barbec's space?

Our WTF series looks into your burning questions about Dallas. This week we're looking at an old restaurant space along Garland Road.

Our WTF series looks into your burning questions about Dallas. This week we're looking at an old restaurant space along Garland Road. For a little background, Barbec’s was a longtime family restaurant serving classic comfort food in northeast Dallas.

The restaurant was originally built in the ’60s as a Howard Johnson’s restaurant. In 1978, Barry and Becky Brown opened their co-joined eponymous restaurant, Barbec’s. The Browns sold the restaurant in 1999, but it continued as a neighborhood diner famous for its beer biscuits until 2020, when a fire destroyed most of the interior. The space has been vacant since.

The only sign of life was some paperwork filed for a Popeye’s a few years ago. Luckily, that didn’t pan out because, honestly, the restaurant has timeless Mid-Century elements. Asymmetrical roof lines with overhangs don’t go with fast-food fried chicken. No paywall.

Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Dallas Observer free and in print every week.. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021.

She covers Dallas’ evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including





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