Washington State University receives a major NIH grant to investigate the safety and efficacy of kratom for chronic pain management in millions of patients globally.

Washington State University has been awarded a $7.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The funding supports a five-year study to determine if kratom can safely help millions of people worldwide who suffer from chronic pain.

Addressing Global Chronic Pain Burden

Mary Paine, a professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Washington State University's College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, will lead the project. She stated that a conservative estimate indicates roughly 20% of the world suffers from chronic pain. This translates to over 1.6 billion people globally. In the United States, the figure is approximately 60 million people. Paine emphasized that chronic pain creates a vicious cycle. This cycle includes poor sleep, anxiety, and reduced quality of life. The study aims to break this cycle and help tens of millions of people.

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Kratom Mechanism and Regulatory Status

Kratom originated from the leaves of a Southeast Asian evergreen tree. It is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for any medical uses. Kratom is currently sold as a pain reliever and an energy booster. Some advertise it as an alternative to opioids or a treatment for opioid withdrawal. Paine explained that lower doses act like a stimulant. Higher doses act like an opioid. Several states and cities have banned kratom. The FDA has advised consumers against using products currently on the market.

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Multi-Institutional Research Collaboration

Paine leads the Botanical Dietary Supplements Translational Research Team. This group connects researchers from Washington State University, the University of Arizona, and the University of North Carolina Greensboro. The team includes scientists from the colleges of Pharmacy, Medicine, and Nursing. Chemists will select and authenticate a pure form of kratom. They will remove additives and compounds found in market products. Scientists at Arizona and Washington State University will study mouse models. This work precedes human trials led by the Washington State University Sleep and Performance Center.

Sleep Studies and Clinical Data Generation

The Washington State University team will carry out a sleep study on humans with chronic lower back pain. The study will investigate how kratom works and its risks. It will also examine impacts on sleep and quality of life for those with chronic pain. Paine acknowledges bans aim to prevent harm. She supports keeping kratom from children and teenagers. However, she argues science has lagged behind decisions made without concrete evidence. Results from this project will generate critical data. This data can inform the design of future full-scale clinical efficacy trials.