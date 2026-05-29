'WSU Ambassadog' stops by KOMO Studios to promote CougsFirst! Westside Show

The internet loves dogs.Instagram-famous 'Smol Dog' stopped by the KOMO studios to promote the 'CougsFirst! Westside Show'.'Smol Dog' or Chase and his owner And

Instagram-famous "Smol Dog" stopped by the KOMO studios to promote the "CougsFirst! Westside Show".

"Smol Dog" or Chase and his owner Ande Edlund will be at the event in Seattle's Pioneer Square on Friday, May 29th. They'll be by the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine booth. This is the first time that college has participated in the CougsFirst! event. Edlund says his Golden Retriever "Dash.

Dog" who became a viral sensation for his baseball game appearances and love for the Cougs, was treated at the WSU College of Vet Med. The "CougsFirst! Westside Show" is from 2pm to 7pm on Friday, May 29th on the 7th floor at 505 First Ave South in Seattle. It's free to attend.

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving a car in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department . It’s going to be a rough weekend on roads across western Washington. Major closures will hit Interstate 405, State Route 520, Interstate 5, and parts of SnohomisJon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed.

The countdown is on for Sound Transit to decide which light rail projects will move forward over the next 25 years — and which ones may not. Dozens of people urgRare severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pacific Northwest Thursday night, bringing hundreds of lightning strikes, wind gusts over 60 mph and large and pote





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