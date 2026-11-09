WSJ Reports DC Studios Shifts Wonder Woman and Justice League Plans After James Gunn Departure

The Wall Street Journal reveals that DC Studios is rethinking the DCU timeline with Wonder Woman debuting in Man of Tomorrow and Justice League films targeted for 2029 and 2031.

James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the DCU Chapter One back in January 2023, charting the course for the shared universe in animation, live-action movies, and TV shows. Now, the duo is out, with DC Studios set to be run by new President and Chief Creative Officer Jeremy Latcham. Latcham was a Marvel Studios executive who worked on movies like Iron Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and even Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Revealing Secret DCU Production Plans

As Gunn prepares to leave the DCU, it seems like some of his most secret plans are coming out. On X, The Wall Street Journal's Ben Fritz has reported that Wonder Woman will make her DCU debut in Gunn's Man of Tomorrow. The article also states that Batman's The Brave and the Bold movie is planned for 2028. Additionally, Justice League plans are reportedly on the way under the new leadership structure.

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Future Release Dates and Sequel Strategy

According to Fritz, Man of Tomorrow is set to fly into theaters on July 9, 2027. This project was planned as the first of multiple Superman sequels to be helmed by the former DC Studios creative chief. Gunn and Safran were said to be looking at another two Superman sequels. These films would have evolved into full-on Justice League movies or similar team-up films for releases in 2029 and 2031.

Competing Release Dates and Market Impact

The Brave and the Bold's tentative 2028 release date is surprising. This creates a direct conflict with Robert Pattinson's The Batman - Part II, which is coming out on February 18, 2028. The rival film has faced multiple delays leading up to its scheduled release. This scheduling overlap highlights the complexity of managing a crowded superhero market.

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New Leadership Direction for DC Universe

The departure of Gunn and Safran marks a significant shift in creative direction. Jeremy Latcham brings extensive experience from the Marvel Studios. His previous work includes major titles like Iron Man and Avengers: Age of Ultron. He also collaborated with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. This background suggests a potential blend of Marvel-style planning with DC characters.

Long-Term Cinematic Universe Goals

The proposed timeline aims for a two-year gap between releases. This structure mirrors the interval between 2025's Superman and Gunn's Man of Tomorrow. The goal is to build towards larger team-up events. Justice League films are intended to anchor the 2029 and 2031 slots. This strategy seeks to maintain audience engagement through consistent annual or biennial releases.