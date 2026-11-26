WSFA First Alert details sharp Thanksgiving cooling for Alabama with highs near 50°F, gusty winds, and upcoming storm systems for the weekend.

The region surrounding Montgomery, Alabama, is currently experiencing a rapid and significant shift in weather patterns as the WSFA First Alert Weather team issues a detailed update for the Thanksgiving holiday. Rainfall that affected the area in recent hours is finally beginning to dissipate, but residents should brace for a dramatic drop in temperatures driven by persistent cloudy skies and strengthening northwesterly winds throughout the day.

Thanksgiving Morning Conditions and Temperatures

As the sun rises to begin the Thanksgiving morning celebrations, a few isolated locations may still experience lingering drizzle or heavy mist, though conditions will steadily improve and dry out as the day progresses. Despite the clearing precipitation, observers should not anticipate abundant sunshine, particularly within the River Region where cloud cover remains dense. Locations situated farther south possess a slightly better probability of catching brief glimpses of sunlight, allowing afternoon highs to potentially reach approximately 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

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For the majority of the population, however, the cloud cover will act as a thermal blanket that prevents significant warming, keeping actual temperatures stuck in the middle to upper 40s. The wind chill factor will exacerbate the cold, with breezy conditions creating wind gusts of up to 30 MPH later this morning and continuing through the afternoon. Consequently, the perceived temperature will feel significantly colder, hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s, despite the thermometers indicating slightly milder readings.

Overnight Cooling and Weekend Forecast

Sky conditions are expected to gradually clear from south to north as the night advances, facilitating a further drop in temperatures. Overnight lows will plunge into the middle and upper 30s in the coldest parts of the region, accompanied by mostly clear to partly cloudy skies that allow heat to escape rapidly into the atmosphere. This pattern sets the stage for a chilly start to the following day, with Black Friday morning expected to feature low temperatures again in the middle and upper 30s.

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Black Friday will bring slightly more sunshine and a marginal warming trend, yet afternoon highs will still remain well below normal seasonal averages, settling in the middle to upper 50s. By Saturday afternoon, the weather system begins to stabilize with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, allowing temperatures to push back toward more seasonable values with highs reaching the lower to middle 60s.

Late Weekend Storm System Development

While the recent rainfall provided some relief to dry conditions, meteorologists note that the region still requires additional precipitation to balance the moisture deficit. The forecast indicates that more rain is on the horizon, with spotty showers and thunderstorms becoming more widespread during Sunday afternoon and evening. This storm system will likely bring the heaviest rainfall of the week before conditions turn drier once again by Monday.

Residents are strongly advised to dress in multiple layers for any outdoor Thanksgiving activities today and for Black Friday shopping tomorrow to combat the wind chill. The WSFA First Alert Weather App and Radar Viewer continue to provide essential real-time data for those monitoring the shifting conditions, ensuring the public remains informed as the cold front moves through the area.