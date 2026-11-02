WSFA First Alert Weather Cold Front Brings Showers to Alabama

WSFA meteorologists predict scattered showers and thunderstorms for Alabama on Wednesday as a cold front passes through the region. Temperatures will drop to the 50s later this week.

Residents of Montgomery, Alabama, are expecting a shift in weather patterns as a new workweek begins following a dry and slightly warmer Monday. The current stable conditions allowed afternoon temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s, with some areas touching the lower 80s, but this stability is about to change. WSFA, the local news source covering these meteorological shifts, indicates that the next significant opportunity for precipitation is approaching rapidly as cloud cover increases across the region.

Monday Conditions And Monday Evening Forecast

Monday started with dry skies and temperatures that were noticeably above normal for this time of year. Clouds managed to linger throughout the day, which limited the peak heating but still allowed for comfortable afternoon conditions in the mid to upper 70s. Some locations even experienced temperatures in the lower 80s before the day ended. As the sun set, cloud cover began to thicken once again across the sky, signaling a potential change in atmospheric conditions.

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Despite the increasing cloudiness late tonight, the region is expected to remain completely dry. Overnight lows will settle into the lower 60s, providing a mild night for residents. For those tracking these minute details, the WSFA First Alert Weather App and the WSFA First Alert Radar Viewer offer precise data. The ASE Credit Union Camera Network also provides visual updates, while WSFA Weather Now streams live local weather data, though it explicitly does not include live severe weather coverage.

Tuesday Skies And Wednesday Storm Development

Partly sunny skies will return on Tuesday, but the atmosphere is not entirely calm. A cold front is actively approaching the region from the west, creating instability that could trigger a handful of quick showers or thunderstorms in scattered locations. While these initial precipitation events should remain few and far between, they serve as a precursor to a more robust weather system moving into the area later in the week.

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The most significant weather event is projected to occur on Wednesday as that same cold front passes directly overhead. This passage will bring a much better chance for scattered to widespread rain across the local area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the western counties by Wednesday morning, establishing a clear timeline for the precipitation front as it travels eastward across the landscape.

River Region Impact And Severe Weather Threat

The movement of the cold front will see rain systems pass over the River Region by the middle of the day on Wednesday. After crossing this central area, the storms are expected to exit the eastern counties through the afternoon, completing their passage through the region. This trajectory ensures that almost every part of the local area will experience some form of precipitation during the midday to afternoon hours.

Although a few rumbles of thunder are expected to accompany the rain, the severe weather threat remains very low for this event. Meteorologists note that most of the necessary atmospheric ingredients for severe storms, such as strong instability and wind shear, are passing far to the north of the region. This geographic separation of storm parameters ensures that the local weather event will remain primarily a rain and thunder show rather than a dangerous severe weather outbreak.

Weekly Outlook And Temperature Drops

After the cold front clears out, the region will dry out and turn significantly cooler for the remainder of the week. This drier and cooler pattern is forecasted to stick around through the weekend and continue into early next week, providing a break from the recent warmth. Residents can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day during this period, with a steady high pressure system dominating the weather pattern.

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Temperature ranges will shift noticeably with this new pattern, with lows dropping into the 50s and highs settling in the lower to middle 70s. This represents a distinct cooling trend compared to the upper 70s and lower 80s seen earlier in the week. While severe weather is not expected during this cooler phase, the WSFA First Alert Weather App remains a valuable tool for tracking any lingering showers and thunderstorms that might develop, especially for those who want to stay informed about local atmospheric changes.

Tracking Tools And Notification Setup

For residents who want to stay ahead of any developing weather, turning on notifications and location services in the free WSFA First Alert Weather App is highly recommended. These features allow users to receive immediate alerts when heavy rain or lightning is near their specific location. By utilizing these digital tools, locals can ensure they are prepared for any sudden changes in weather conditions throughout the week.

The combination of the approaching cold front and the subsequent cooling trend marks a significant transition in the local seasonal pattern. With the severe weather threat minimized, the focus shifts to managing the expected precipitation and preparing for cooler temperatures. The detailed forecasting provided by WSFA ensures that residents have the information needed to plan their daily activities around the incoming weather systems.