WSDOT lane closures impact I-5 Ship Canal Bridge and I-405 Kirkland from Nov 16 to 20. Detailed schedules for night work and express lane changes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation ( WSDOT) has announced a reduced schedule of major construction projects for the week of November 16 through November 20, compared to recent weeks. Despite the lighter overall workload, drivers navigating the Seattle metropolitan area should anticipate significant lane closures and schedule adjustments on two of the region's busiest highways: Interstate 5 and Interstate 405.

I-5 Ship Canal Bridge Night Closures

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will perform regular road maintenance and drainage improvements on the Ship Canal Bridge, necessitating lane closures on both the mainline and express lanes of Interstate 5 throughout the work week. Southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes between NE Ravenna Boulevard and Yesler Way starting at 11:30 p.m. each night and remaining closed until 5 a.m. the following morning. This restriction applies nightly from Monday, November 16, through Friday, November 20.

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The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will also close specific off-ramps and on-ramps during these overnight windows to facilitate safety and efficiency. The southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to Boylston Avenue E will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. Additionally, the NE 45th Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should utilize signed detours and plan for extended travel times during these early morning hours.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is implementing an accelerated closure schedule for the express lanes to complete work ahead of time. The express lanes will be reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge beginning at 7 p.m. before fully closing at 9 p.m. each night, which is two hours earlier than the normal closure time. The express lanes will reopen southbound at the regularly scheduled time of 5 a.m. However, on Friday, November 20, the express lanes will close at the regularly scheduled time of 11 p.m. after being reduced to two lanes at 7 p.m.

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I-405 Full Closure in Kirkland

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will undertake a full closure of Interstate 405 through Kirkland this week to install overhead sign bridges. This major construction task will bring a complete halt to northbound and southbound traffic on this segment of the highway, alongside closures on connecting ramps. Crews will pause operations overnight on Wednesday, November 18, before resuming their work Thursday evening.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will execute the full closure of Interstate 405 from NE 70th Street to NE 85th Street during the overnight hours. This specific segment will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, November 18. Motorists traveling through the Kirkland area must seek alternate routes during this specific window to avoid being stranded on the closed highway.

Kent to Federal Way Rolling Slowdowns

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will install signage, temporary barriers, and paint stripes along Interstate 5 between Kent and Federal Way, bringing rolling slowdowns with lane and ramp closures. This maintenance work affects the corridor south of Seattle as crews prepare the highway for ongoing improvements. Drivers should expect significant delays due to the narrowing of traffic lanes during the specified work windows.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) schedule dictates that up to four lanes of southbound Interstate 5 will close nightly from SR 516 (Exit 149) to S 272nd Street (Exit 147) between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The southbound Interstate 5 exit to S 272nd Street will also close nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with a signed detour in place. Furthermore, the SR 516 ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., requiring drivers to use alternative routes.

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SR 509 Completion Project Status

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) continues the SR 509 Completion Project, which builds three miles of new tolled highway between Interstate 5 and S 188th Street near the south end of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. This new highway is being completed in stages to improve connectivity and reduce congestion in the southern Seattle corridor. The first mile between Interstate 5 and 24th Avenue S opened in June 2025, marking a significant milestone in the project.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) currently has construction underway for the final two miles between 24th Avenue S and S 188th Street. This remaining segment is scheduled to open to traffic in July 2028. Until that date, drivers should anticipate continued construction zones and potential temporary traffic pattern changes as crews work to finish this critical transportation link.